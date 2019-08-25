Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 9 7 6 13 Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Soler dh 5 1 1 2 0 3 .251 Dozier 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .261 O’Hearn 1b 3 3 2 2 2 1 .171 Starling cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Dini c 4 2 1 0 1 3 .158 Arteaga ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .188 Lopez 2b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .234

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 8 8 6 5 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .296 Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .288 Puig rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Reyes dh 5 2 2 4 0 1 .182 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Chang 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .286 a-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Plawecki c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .214 b-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Allen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229

Kansas City 021 000 050 1_9 9 1 Cleveland 002 000 114 0_8 8 2

a-pinch hit for Chang in the 10th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 10th.

E_Arteaga (3), Plawecki (2), Lindor (8). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dini (1), Arteaga (3), Lopez (16). 3B_Chang (1). HR_O’Hearn (9), off Bieber; Soler (36), off Wittgren; O’Hearn (9), off Goody; Plawecki (3), off Skoglund; Reyes (5), off Barnes; Lindor (23), off Kennedy; Reyes (5), off Kennedy. RBIs_Lopez 3 (23), O’Hearn 2 (24), Soler 2 (91), Plawecki 3 (15), Reyes 4 (14), Lindor (56). SB_Merrifield (17), Allen (4). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Starling, Merrifield); Cleveland 5 (Puig 2, Allen). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Lindor, Plawecki. GIDP_Gordon, Soler.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Santana; Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skoglund 5 2 2 2 3 0 83 3.60 Barlow, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 5.03 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.01 McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 6 4.95 Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 11.57 Kennedy, W, 1-2 1 3 4 4 1 1 29 3.75 López, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.19

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 7 6 3 2 2 8 111 3.23 Wittgren 1-3 1 3 1 1 0 17 2.88 Maton 1-3 0 2 2 3 1 24 6.75 Wood 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.24 Goody, L, 3-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, McCarthy 1-0, Maton 1-1, Wood 3-2. IBB_off McCarthy (Lindor), off McCarthy (Santana). WP_Kennedy, Maton.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:39. A_29,360 (35,225).

