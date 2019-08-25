Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|9
|7
|6
|13
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.251
|Dozier 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.171
|Starling cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Dini c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.158
|Arteaga ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|8
|8
|6
|5
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.288
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.182
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Chang 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|a-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Kansas City
|021
|000
|050
|1_9
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|114
|0_8
|8
|2
a-pinch hit for Chang in the 10th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 10th.
E_Arteaga (3), Plawecki (2), Lindor (8). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dini (1), Arteaga (3), Lopez (16). 3B_Chang (1). HR_O’Hearn (9), off Bieber; Soler (36), off Wittgren; O’Hearn (9), off Goody; Plawecki (3), off Skoglund; Reyes (5), off Barnes; Lindor (23), off Kennedy; Reyes (5), off Kennedy. RBIs_Lopez 3 (23), O’Hearn 2 (24), Soler 2 (91), Plawecki 3 (15), Reyes 4 (14), Lindor (56). SB_Merrifield (17), Allen (4). S_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Starling, Merrifield); Cleveland 5 (Puig 2, Allen). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Lindor, Plawecki. GIDP_Gordon, Soler.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Santana; Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skoglund
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|83
|3.60
|Barlow, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|5.03
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.01
|McCarthy
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|4.95
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|11.57
|Kennedy, W, 1-2
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|29
|3.75
|López, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.19
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|7
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|8
|111
|3.23
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.88
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|24
|6.75
|Wood
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.24
|Goody, L, 3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, McCarthy 1-0, Maton 1-1, Wood 3-2. IBB_off McCarthy (Lindor), off McCarthy (Santana). WP_Kennedy, Maton.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:39. A_29,360 (35,225).
