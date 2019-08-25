Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|8
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Starling cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dini c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Arteaga ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|021
|000
|050
|1
|—
|9
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|114
|0
|—
|8
E_Arteaga (3), Plawecki (2), Lindor (8). DP_Kansas City 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dini (1), Arteaga (3), Lopez (16). 3B_Chang (1). HR_O’Hearn 2 (9), Soler (36), Plawecki (3), Reyes 2 (5), Lindor (23). SB_Merrifield (17), Allen (4). S_Allen (3).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skoglund
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Barlow, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy, W, 1-2
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|López, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|7
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|8
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Wood
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Goody, L, 3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Kennedy, Maton.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:39. A_29,360 (35,225).
