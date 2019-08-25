Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8

Kansas City Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 9 7 Totals 38 8 8 8 Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 Soler dh 5 1 1 2 Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 5 0 1 0 Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 Puig rf 5 1 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 3 2 2 Reyes dh 5 2 2 4 Starling cf 5 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Dini c 4 2 1 0 Chang 3b 3 2 2 0 Arteaga ss 4 1 1 0 a-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 2 3 Plawecki c 4 1 2 3 b-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 0 0

Kansas City 021 000 050 1 — 9 Cleveland 002 000 114 0 — 8

E_Arteaga (3), Plawecki (2), Lindor (8). DP_Kansas City 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dini (1), Arteaga (3), Lopez (16). 3B_Chang (1). HR_O’Hearn 2 (9), Soler (36), Plawecki (3), Reyes 2 (5), Lindor (23). SB_Merrifield (17), Allen (4). S_Allen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Skoglund 5 2 2 2 3 0 Barlow, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 2 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 0 Kennedy, W, 1-2 1 3 4 4 1 1 López, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland Bieber 7 6 3 2 2 8 Wittgren 1-3 1 3 1 1 0 Maton 1-3 0 2 2 3 1 Wood 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Goody, L, 3-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Kennedy, Maton.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:39. A_29,360 (35,225).

