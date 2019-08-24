Listen Live Sports

Ko, Broch Larsen tied for lead at CP Women’s Open

August 24, 2019 10:03 pm
 
AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead heading into the final round of the CP Women’s Open.

Ko is tied with Nicole Broch Larsen at 18 under at Magna Golf Club. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada is another two shots back in third.

Ko, winner of two major championships this year, is seeking her fourth win overall. The last LPGA player to win four times in a season was Lydia Ko in 2016.

Henderson also shot a 65 in the third round, matching Ko for low round of the day. Broch Larsen posted her third straight 66.

Broch Larsen, of Denmark, is winless in three seasons on the LPGA Tour and came in 89th in the season points standings. She held the 54-hole lead at the 2017 CP Women’s Open and finished tied for third.

