Korn Ferry _ Ellie Mae Classic Scores

Thursday At TPC Stonebrae Hayward, Calif. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,024; Par 70 (35-35) Partial First Round Matt Atkins 31-31—62 Matthew NeSmith 30-33—63 Mark Hubbard 32-32—64 Edward Loar 32-32—64 Michael Hebert 32-32—64 Todd Baek 32-32—64 Maverick McNealy 32-33—65 Scott Harrington 33-32—65 Billy Kennerly 33-33—66 John Merrick 32-34—66 Joseph Bramlett 32-34—66 Max Rottluff 34-32—66 Zac Blair 32-34—66 Brandon Crick 32-35—67 Steve LeBrun 33-34—67 Callum Tarren 34-33—67 D.H. Lee 32-36—68 Derek Ernst 36-32—68 Danny Walker 34-34—68 Dylan Wu 33-35—68 Thomas Bass 32-36—68 Jimmy Beck 34-34—68 Bryan Bigley 32-36—68 Ben Polland 35-33—68 MJ Daffue 33-35—68 Dawie van der Walt 35-33—68 Blayne Barber 33-36—69 Vincent Whaley 32-37—69 Oscar Fraustro 36-33—69 Rico Hoey 37-32—69 J.T. Griffin 34-35—69 Horacio León 34-35—69 David Gazzolo 35-34—69 Tyson Alexander 32-37—69 Paul Imondi 35-34—69 Corey Pereira 38-31—69 Rhein Gibson 34-35—69 Brian Campbell 35-34—69 Casey Wittenberg 36-33—69 Robert Garrigus 35-34—69 David Skinns 33-37—70 Andrew Svoboda 35-35—70 Brett Coletta 36-34—70 Brock Mackenzie 35-35—70 Carl Yuan 37-33—70 George Cunningham 34-36—70 Chase Hanna 33-37—70 Vince India 35-35—70 Nicolo Galletti 37-33—70 David Lingmerth 39-31—70 Luke Guthrie 35-35—70 Chris Baker 34-36—70 Dan McCarthy 36-35—71 Rafael Campos 36-35—71 Tag Ridings 35-36—71 Ángel Cabrera 37-34—71 Brett Stegmaier 38-33—71 Brad Fritsch 36-35—71 Ryan Brehm 35-36—71 Nicholas Thompson 34-37—71 Brett Drewitt 35-36—71 Andy Zhang 36-35—71 Patrick Sullivan 33-38—71 Lee McCoy 34-37—71 Mario Beltran 35-36—71 Tim Wilkinson 39-32—71 James Driscoll 37-35—72 Zecheng Dou 35-37—72 Jamie Lovemark 35-37—72 Andres Gonzales 36-36—72 Vince Covello 36-36—72 Conrad Shindler 37-35—72 Jonathan Hodge 37-35—72 Timothy Madigan 37-35—72 John Greco 36-36—72 Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-38—72 Robert Allenby 37-36—73 Seann Harlingten 34-39—73 Tommy Gainey 37-36—73 Chad Campbell 34-39—73 Christian Brand 38-36—74 Paul Stankowski 39-35—74 Drew Weaver 37-37—74 William Harrold 37-37—74 Albin Choi 37-37—74 Jordan Niebrugge 35-39—74 Joseph Winslow 38-36—74 Trevor Simsby 35-39—74 Erik Barnes 36-38—74 Motin Yeung 36-39—75 Sam Love 37-38—75 Steve Wheatcroft 40-35—75 Trevor Cone 36-40—76 Byron Meth 40-36—76 Michael Arnaud 39-37—76 Marcelo Rozo 40-37—77 Spencer Fletcher 41-36—77 Eric Axley 38-39—77 Andres Gallegos 37-41—78

