Korn Ferry _ Ellie Mae Classic Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Stonebrae
|Hayward, Calif.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,024; Par 70 (35-35)
|Partial First Round
|Matt Atkins
|31-31—62
|Matthew NeSmith
|30-33—63
|Mark Hubbard
|32-32—64
|Edward Loar
|32-32—64
|Michael Hebert
|32-32—64
|Todd Baek
|32-32—64
|Maverick McNealy
|32-33—65
|Scott Harrington
|33-32—65
|Billy Kennerly
|33-33—66
|John Merrick
|32-34—66
|Joseph Bramlett
|32-34—66
|Max Rottluff
|34-32—66
|Zac Blair
|32-34—66
|Brandon Crick
|32-35—67
|Steve LeBrun
|33-34—67
|Callum Tarren
|34-33—67
|D.H. Lee
|32-36—68
|Derek Ernst
|36-32—68
|Danny Walker
|34-34—68
|Dylan Wu
|33-35—68
|Thomas Bass
|32-36—68
|Jimmy Beck
|34-34—68
|Bryan Bigley
|32-36—68
|Ben Polland
|35-33—68
|MJ Daffue
|33-35—68
|Dawie van der Walt
|35-33—68
|Blayne Barber
|33-36—69
|Vincent Whaley
|32-37—69
|Oscar Fraustro
|36-33—69
|Rico Hoey
|37-32—69
|J.T. Griffin
|34-35—69
|Horacio León
|34-35—69
|David Gazzolo
|35-34—69
|Tyson Alexander
|32-37—69
|Paul Imondi
|35-34—69
|Corey Pereira
|38-31—69
|Rhein Gibson
|34-35—69
|Brian Campbell
|35-34—69
|Casey Wittenberg
|36-33—69
|Robert Garrigus
|35-34—69
|David Skinns
|33-37—70
|Andrew Svoboda
|35-35—70
|Brett Coletta
|36-34—70
|Brock Mackenzie
|35-35—70
|Carl Yuan
|37-33—70
|George Cunningham
|34-36—70
|Chase Hanna
|33-37—70
|Vince India
|35-35—70
|Nicolo Galletti
|37-33—70
|David Lingmerth
|39-31—70
|Luke Guthrie
|35-35—70
|Chris Baker
|34-36—70
|Dan McCarthy
|36-35—71
|Rafael Campos
|36-35—71
|Tag Ridings
|35-36—71
|Ángel Cabrera
|37-34—71
|Brett Stegmaier
|38-33—71
|Brad Fritsch
|36-35—71
|Ryan Brehm
|35-36—71
|Nicholas Thompson
|34-37—71
|Brett Drewitt
|35-36—71
|Andy Zhang
|36-35—71
|Patrick Sullivan
|33-38—71
|Lee McCoy
|34-37—71
|Mario Beltran
|35-36—71
|Tim Wilkinson
|39-32—71
|James Driscoll
|37-35—72
|Zecheng Dou
|35-37—72
|Jamie Lovemark
|35-37—72
|Andres Gonzales
|36-36—72
|Vince Covello
|36-36—72
|Conrad Shindler
|37-35—72
|Jonathan Hodge
|37-35—72
|Timothy Madigan
|37-35—72
|John Greco
|36-36—72
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|34-38—72
|Robert Allenby
|37-36—73
|Seann Harlingten
|34-39—73
|Tommy Gainey
|37-36—73
|Chad Campbell
|34-39—73
|Christian Brand
|38-36—74
|Paul Stankowski
|39-35—74
|Drew Weaver
|37-37—74
|William Harrold
|37-37—74
|Albin Choi
|37-37—74
|Jordan Niebrugge
|35-39—74
|Joseph Winslow
|38-36—74
|Trevor Simsby
|35-39—74
|Erik Barnes
|36-38—74
|Motin Yeung
|36-39—75
|Sam Love
|37-38—75
|Steve Wheatcroft
|40-35—75
|Trevor Cone
|36-40—76
|Byron Meth
|40-36—76
|Michael Arnaud
|39-37—76
|Marcelo Rozo
|40-37—77
|Spencer Fletcher
|41-36—77
|Eric Axley
|38-39—77
|Andres Gallegos
|37-41—78
