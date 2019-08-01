Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry _ Ellie Mae Classic Scores

August 1, 2019 10:05 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Thursday
At TPC Stonebrae
Hayward, Calif.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,024; Par 70 (35-35)
Partial First Round
Matt Atkins 31-31—62
Matthew NeSmith 30-33—63
Mark Hubbard 32-32—64
Edward Loar 32-32—64
Michael Hebert 32-32—64
Todd Baek 32-32—64
Maverick McNealy 32-33—65
Scott Harrington 33-32—65
Billy Kennerly 33-33—66
John Merrick 32-34—66
Joseph Bramlett 32-34—66
Max Rottluff 34-32—66
Zac Blair 32-34—66
Brandon Crick 32-35—67
Steve LeBrun 33-34—67
Callum Tarren 34-33—67
D.H. Lee 32-36—68
Derek Ernst 36-32—68
Danny Walker 34-34—68
Dylan Wu 33-35—68
Thomas Bass 32-36—68
Jimmy Beck 34-34—68
Bryan Bigley 32-36—68
Ben Polland 35-33—68
MJ Daffue 33-35—68
Dawie van der Walt 35-33—68
Blayne Barber 33-36—69
Vincent Whaley 32-37—69
Oscar Fraustro 36-33—69
Rico Hoey 37-32—69
J.T. Griffin 34-35—69
Horacio León 34-35—69
David Gazzolo 35-34—69
Tyson Alexander 32-37—69
Paul Imondi 35-34—69
Corey Pereira 38-31—69
Rhein Gibson 34-35—69
Brian Campbell 35-34—69
Casey Wittenberg 36-33—69
Robert Garrigus 35-34—69
David Skinns 33-37—70
Andrew Svoboda 35-35—70
Brett Coletta 36-34—70
Brock Mackenzie 35-35—70
Carl Yuan 37-33—70
George Cunningham 34-36—70
Chase Hanna 33-37—70
Vince India 35-35—70
Nicolo Galletti 37-33—70
David Lingmerth 39-31—70
Luke Guthrie 35-35—70
Chris Baker 34-36—70
Dan McCarthy 36-35—71
Rafael Campos 36-35—71
Tag Ridings 35-36—71
Ángel Cabrera 37-34—71
Brett Stegmaier 38-33—71
Brad Fritsch 36-35—71
Ryan Brehm 35-36—71
Nicholas Thompson 34-37—71
Brett Drewitt 35-36—71
Andy Zhang 36-35—71
Patrick Sullivan 33-38—71
Lee McCoy 34-37—71
Mario Beltran 35-36—71
Tim Wilkinson 39-32—71
James Driscoll 37-35—72
Zecheng Dou 35-37—72
Jamie Lovemark 35-37—72
Andres Gonzales 36-36—72
Vince Covello 36-36—72
Conrad Shindler 37-35—72
Jonathan Hodge 37-35—72
Timothy Madigan 37-35—72
John Greco 36-36—72
Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-38—72
Robert Allenby 37-36—73
Seann Harlingten 34-39—73
Tommy Gainey 37-36—73
Chad Campbell 34-39—73
Christian Brand 38-36—74
Paul Stankowski 39-35—74
Drew Weaver 37-37—74
William Harrold 37-37—74
Albin Choi 37-37—74
Jordan Niebrugge 35-39—74
Joseph Winslow 38-36—74
Trevor Simsby 35-39—74
Erik Barnes 36-38—74
Motin Yeung 36-39—75
Sam Love 37-38—75
Steve Wheatcroft 40-35—75
Trevor Cone 36-40—76
Byron Meth 40-36—76
Michael Arnaud 39-37—76
Marcelo Rozo 40-37—77
Spencer Fletcher 41-36—77
Eric Axley 38-39—77
Andres Gallegos 37-41—78

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office