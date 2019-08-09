Korn Ferry _ Portland Open Scores

|Friday
|At Pumping Ridge GC (Witch Hollow)
|North Plains, Ore.
|Purse: $800,000
|Yardage: 7,109; Par 71
|Second Round
|Vince India
|64-65—129
|Scott Harrington
|67-63—130
|Kristoffer Ventura
|68-63—131
|Robby Shelton
|61-70—131
|Chris Naegel
|65-67—132
|Nicolas Echavarria
|65-67—132
|David Lingmerth
|64-68—132
|Charlie Saxon
|66-67—133
|Erik Barnes
|66-67—133
|Mark Hubbard
|66-67—133
|Wade Binfield
|67-66—133
|Ryan Brehm
|67-67—134
|Chad Campbell
|66-68—134
|Greg Yates
|64-70—134
|Zac Blair
|66-68—134
|Tyson Alexander
|64-70—134
|Bo Hoag
|66-68—134
|Rob Oppenheim
|67-67—134
|Edward Loar
|67-67—134
|Rafael Campos
|69-65—134
|Taylor Moore
|66-69—135
|James Driscoll
|68-67—135
|William Harrold
|70-65—135
|Matt Harmon
|65-70—135
|Jonathan Randolph
|67-68—135
|Luke Guthrie
|67-68—135
|Max Rottluff
|68-67—135
|Will Zalatoris
|66-69—135
|Lee Hodges
|70-65—135
|Brett Drewitt
|70-66—136
|Brandon Crick
|71-65—136
|Ben Polland
|69-67—136
|Brett Stegmaier
|66-70—136
|Oscar Fraustro
|65-71—136
|Oliver Bekker
|70-66—136
|Matt Atkins
|67-69—136
|Jimmy Stanger
|63-73—136
|Tyler McCumber
|70-67—137
|Rico Hoey
|68-69—137
|Dawie van der Walt
|67-70—137
|Steven Alker
|68-69—137
|Mark Anderson
|69-68—137
|Andrew Svoboda
|69-68—137
|Fabián Gómez
|69-68—137
|Derek Ernst
|70-67—137
|Rhein Gibson
|70-67—137
|Marcelo Rozo
|67-70—137
|J.T. Griffin
|67-70—137
|Matthew Campbell
|67-70—137
|David Gazzolo
|65-72—137
|Mickey DeMorat
|67-70—137
|Byron Meth
|68-70—138
|Grant Hirschman
|67-71—138
|Nicholas Thompson
|68-70—138
|Michael Johnson
|72-66—138
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-67—138
|Patrick Sullivan
|66-72—138
|Will Cannon
|66-72—138
|Todd Baek
|69-69—138
|Bryan Bigley
|67-71—138
|Horacio León
|67-71—138
|Nelson Ledesma
|66-72—138
|Maverick McNealy
|70-68—138
|Billy Kennerly
|67-71—138
|Eric Steger
|69-69—138
|Motin Yeung
|70-68—138
Failed to make the cut
|Sebastian Cappelen
|71-68—139
|Joseph Bramlett
|70-69—139
|Chris Thompson
|69-70—139
|Tag Ridings
|69-70—139
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-71—139
|Doug Ghim
|71-68—139
|Corey Pereira
|70-69—139
|Paul Haley II
|68-71—139
|Joseph Winslow
|67-72—139
|MJ Daffue
|73-66—139
|Michael Arnaud
|71-68—139
|Henrik Norlander
|69-70—139
|Kevin Dougherty
|69-70—139
|Martin Flores
|70-69—139
|Chad Ramey
|70-69—139
|Jamie Arnold
|69-70—139
|Michael McGowan
|68-71—139
|Andy Zhang
|69-70—139
|Steve LeBrun
|67-73—140
|Brian Campbell
|68-72—140
|Brian Richey
|71-69—140
|Chris Baker
|70-70—140
|John Merrick
|73-67—140
|Vince Covello
|70-70—140
|Kevin Lucas
|70-70—140
|Zach Wright
|69-71—140
|Zecheng Dou
|65-75—140
|Steven Ihm
|71-69—140
|Michael Miller
|70-70—140
|Rick Lamb
|73-67—140
|Tim Wilkinson
|73-67—140
|Austin Smotherman
|67-73—140
|Andres Gonzales
|73-68—141
|Blayne Barber
|69-72—141
|Jack Maguire
|72-69—141
|Drew Weaver
|71-70—141
|Davis Riley
|69-72—141
|Brad Hopfinger
|73-68—141
|Ben Kohles
|69-72—141
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-70—141
|Lee McCoy
|68-73—141
|Jordan Niebrugge
|70-71—141
|Brock Mackenzie
|70-71—141
|Chase Seiffert
|69-73—142
|T.J. Vogel
|69-73—142
|Carl Yuan
|73-69—142
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|69-73—142
|Callum Tarren
|68-74—142
|Harry Higgs
|72-70—142
|Brad Fritsch
|69-73—142
|Robert Garrigus
|68-75—143
|Trevor Cone
|69-74—143
|Danny Walker
|71-72—143
|Dylan Wu
|71-72—143
|Vincent Whaley
|73-70—143
|Ben Taylor
|71-72—143
|Lanto Griffin
|73-70—143
|Erik Compton
|70-73—143
|Nick Voke
|75-68—143
|Kyle Reifers
|73-71—144
|Michael Gellerman
|72-72—144
|Justin Lower
|71-73—144
|Daniel Summerhays
|69-75—144
|Andres Gallegos
|71-73—144
|Brett Coletta
|72-72—144
|Steve Marino
|70-74—144
|Ethan Tracy
|70-74—144
|Thomas Bass
|72-72—144
|Garrett Osborn
|69-75—144
|Casey Wittenberg
|76-69—145
|David Skinns
|72-73—145
|Michael Gligic
|72-73—145
|William Kropp
|72-73—145
|Timothy Madigan
|72-74—146
|Braden Thornberry
|73-73—146
|Tommy Gainey
|73-73—146
|Joshua Creel
|71-75—146
|D.H. Lee
|71-75—146
|Ricky Barnes
|74-72—146
|Albin Choi
|72-75—147
|Jimmy Gunn
|73-74—147
|Max Greyserman
|78-71—149
|George Cunningham
|78-71—149
|Ryan Yip
|73-77—150
|Conrad Shindler
|77-74—151
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.