The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Korn Ferry – Ellie Mae Classic Scores

August 3, 2019 3:16 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Stonebrae
Hayward, Calif.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,024; Par 70
Second Round
(a-amateur)
Matthew NeSmith 63-63—126
Maverick McNealy 65-63—128
Edward Loar 64-64—128
Scott Gutschewski 68-61—129
Billy Kennerly 66-64—130
Scott Harrington 65-66—131
Zac Blair 66-65—131
Derek Ernst 68-63—131
Ethan Tracy 68-64—132
Danny Walker 68-64—132
Joseph Bramlett 66-66—132
Todd Baek 64-68—132
Tyson Alexander 69-63—132
Steve LeBrun 67-66—133
Max Rottluff 66-67—133
Grant Hirschman 70-63—133
Kevin Lucas 70-63—133
Carl Yuan 70-63—133
Dawie van der Walt 68-66—134
Rob Oppenheim 66-68—134
Brad Hopfinger 67-67—134
a-Brandon Wu 70-64—134
Rico Hoey 69-65—134
Michael Hebert 64-70—134
Brandon Crick 67-67—134
Bo Hoag 68-67—135
Zach Wright 69-66—135
Joshua Creel 71-64—135
Brian Richey 67-68—135
T.J. Vogel 66-69—135
Justin Suh 66-69—135
Spencer Levin 72-63—135
Blayne Barber 69-66—135
David Gazzolo 69-66—135
Tyler McCumber 68-68—136
Matthew Campbell 72-64—136
Kevin Roy 69-67—136
Mark Hubbard 64-72—136
John Merrick 66-70—136
Nicholas Thompson 71-65—136
Andy Zhang 71-65—136
Chase Hanna 70-66—136
Jimmy Beck 68-68—136
Matt Atkins 62-74—136
Ben Polland 68-68—136
Bryan Bigley 68-68—136
Callum Tarren 67-70—137
Jack Maguire 71-66—137
Jimmy Gunn 70-67—137
Vincent Whaley 69-68—137
Dylan Wu 68-69—137
Horacio León 69-68—137
Albin Choi 74-63—137
Corey Pereira 69-68—137
Paul Imondi 69-68—137
Rhein Gibson 69-69—138
Robert Garrigus 69-69—138
Chris Baker 70-68—138
Will Zalatoris 70-68—138
Andrew Novak 70-68—138
Nyasha Mauchaza 72-66—138
Zecheng Dou 72-66—138
J.T. Griffin 69-69—138
William Harrold 74-64—138
Thomas Bass 68-70—138
Vince India 70-68—138
Missed The Cut
David Lingmerth 70-69—139
Casey Wittenberg 69-70—139
Tyrone Van Aswegen 72-67—139
Kyle Reifers 71-68—139
Nicolas Echavarria 70-69—139
Lee Hodges 73-66—139
Matt Harmon 71-68—139
Garrett Osborn 69-70—139
Max Greyserman 70-69—139
Braden Thornberry 74-65—139
Eric Steger 68-71—139
Matt Liringis 70-69—139
Dalan Refioglu 69-70—139
Michael Weaver 71-68—139
Patrick Grimes 71-68—139
Andrew Svoboda 70-69—139
Brett Coletta 70-69—139
Jamie Lovemark 72-67—139
Vince Covello 72-67—139
Brock Mackenzie 70-69—139
Lee McCoy 71-68—139
Nicolo Galletti 70-69—139
MJ Daffue 68-71—139
Daniel Summerhays 74-66—140
Greg Yates 74-66—140
Paul Haley II 73-67—140
Michael McGowan 70-70—140
Nick Voke 71-69—140
Olin Browne, Jr. 74-66—140
Ángel Cabrera 71-69—140
Brett Stegmaier 71-69—140
George Cunningham 70-70—140
Brian Campbell 69-72—141
Steve Wheatcroft 75-66—141
Rodolfo Cazaubón 73-68—141
Tim Wilkinson 71-70—141
Erik Barnes 74-67—141
Rick Lamb 73-68—141
Norman Xiong 73-68—141
Michael Miller 68-73—141
Doug Ghim 72-69—141
Dan McCarthy 71-70—141
D.H. Lee 68-73—141
Brett Drewitt 71-70—141
Jonathan Hodge 72-69—141
Luke Guthrie 70-72—142
Eric Axley 77-65—142
Steven Ihm 68-74—142
Tommy Gainey 73-69—142
Chad Campbell 74-68—142
Austin Smotherman 74-68—142
William Kropp 71-71—142
Davis Riley 72-70—142
Will Cannon 77-65—142
James Driscoll 72-70—142
Christian Brand 74-68—142
Trevor Cone 76-66—142
Ryan Brehm 71-71—142
Paul Stankowski 74-68—142
Michael Arnaud 76-67—143
Rafael Campos 71-72—143
Tag Ridings 71-72—143
David Skinns 70-73—143
Andres Gonzales 72-71—143
Conrad Shindler 72-71—143
Jordan Niebrugge 74-69—143
Joseph Winslow 74-69—143
Mario Beltran 71-72—143
Michael Johnson 73-71—144
Michael Buttacavoli 73-71—144
a-Ian Gilligan 74-70—144
Robert Allenby 73-71—144
Brad Fritsch 71-73—144
Brandon Matthews 71-74—145
Spence Fulford 73-72—145
Drew Weaver 74-71—145
Oscar Fraustro 69-77—146
Timothy Madigan 72-74—146
Trevor Simsby 74-72—146
John Greco 72-74—146
Byron Meth 76-71—147
Andres Gallegos 78-69—147
Jim Renner 75-73—148
Motin Yeung 75-73—148
Spencer Fletcher 77-71—148
Patrick Sullivan 71-78—149
Marcelo Rozo 77-73—150
Sam Love 75-75—150
Matt Kang 82-71—153

