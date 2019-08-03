Korn Ferry – Ellie Mae Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Stonebrae Hayward, Calif. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,024; Par 70 Second Round (a-amateur) Matthew NeSmith 63-63—126 Maverick McNealy 65-63—128 Edward Loar 64-64—128 Scott Gutschewski 68-61—129 Billy Kennerly 66-64—130 Scott Harrington 65-66—131 Zac Blair 66-65—131 Derek Ernst 68-63—131 Ethan Tracy 68-64—132 Danny Walker 68-64—132 Joseph Bramlett 66-66—132 Todd Baek 64-68—132 Tyson Alexander 69-63—132 Steve LeBrun 67-66—133 Max Rottluff 66-67—133 Grant Hirschman 70-63—133 Kevin Lucas 70-63—133 Carl Yuan 70-63—133 Dawie van der Walt 68-66—134 Rob Oppenheim 66-68—134 Brad Hopfinger 67-67—134 a-Brandon Wu 70-64—134 Rico Hoey 69-65—134 Michael Hebert 64-70—134 Brandon Crick 67-67—134 Bo Hoag 68-67—135 Zach Wright 69-66—135 Joshua Creel 71-64—135 Brian Richey 67-68—135 T.J. Vogel 66-69—135 Justin Suh 66-69—135 Spencer Levin 72-63—135 Blayne Barber 69-66—135 David Gazzolo 69-66—135 Tyler McCumber 68-68—136 Matthew Campbell 72-64—136 Kevin Roy 69-67—136 Mark Hubbard 64-72—136 John Merrick 66-70—136 Nicholas Thompson 71-65—136 Andy Zhang 71-65—136 Chase Hanna 70-66—136 Jimmy Beck 68-68—136 Matt Atkins 62-74—136 Ben Polland 68-68—136 Bryan Bigley 68-68—136 Callum Tarren 67-70—137 Jack Maguire 71-66—137 Jimmy Gunn 70-67—137 Vincent Whaley 69-68—137 Dylan Wu 68-69—137 Horacio León 69-68—137 Albin Choi 74-63—137 Corey Pereira 69-68—137 Paul Imondi 69-68—137 Rhein Gibson 69-69—138 Robert Garrigus 69-69—138 Chris Baker 70-68—138 Will Zalatoris 70-68—138 Andrew Novak 70-68—138 Nyasha Mauchaza 72-66—138 Zecheng Dou 72-66—138 J.T. Griffin 69-69—138 William Harrold 74-64—138 Thomas Bass 68-70—138 Vince India 70-68—138 Missed The Cut David Lingmerth 70-69—139 Casey Wittenberg 69-70—139 Tyrone Van Aswegen 72-67—139 Kyle Reifers 71-68—139 Nicolas Echavarria 70-69—139 Lee Hodges 73-66—139 Matt Harmon 71-68—139 Garrett Osborn 69-70—139 Max Greyserman 70-69—139 Braden Thornberry 74-65—139 Eric Steger 68-71—139 Matt Liringis 70-69—139 Dalan Refioglu 69-70—139 Michael Weaver 71-68—139 Patrick Grimes 71-68—139 Andrew Svoboda 70-69—139 Brett Coletta 70-69—139 Jamie Lovemark 72-67—139 Vince Covello 72-67—139 Brock Mackenzie 70-69—139 Lee McCoy 71-68—139 Nicolo Galletti 70-69—139 MJ Daffue 68-71—139 Daniel Summerhays 74-66—140 Greg Yates 74-66—140 Paul Haley II 73-67—140 Michael McGowan 70-70—140 Nick Voke 71-69—140 Olin Browne, Jr. 74-66—140 Ángel Cabrera 71-69—140 Brett Stegmaier 71-69—140 George Cunningham 70-70—140 Brian Campbell 69-72—141 Steve Wheatcroft 75-66—141 Rodolfo Cazaubón 73-68—141 Tim Wilkinson 71-70—141 Erik Barnes 74-67—141 Rick Lamb 73-68—141 Norman Xiong 73-68—141 Michael Miller 68-73—141 Doug Ghim 72-69—141 Dan McCarthy 71-70—141 D.H. Lee 68-73—141 Brett Drewitt 71-70—141 Jonathan Hodge 72-69—141 Luke Guthrie 70-72—142 Eric Axley 77-65—142 Steven Ihm 68-74—142 Tommy Gainey 73-69—142 Chad Campbell 74-68—142 Austin Smotherman 74-68—142 William Kropp 71-71—142 Davis Riley 72-70—142 Will Cannon 77-65—142 James Driscoll 72-70—142 Christian Brand 74-68—142 Trevor Cone 76-66—142 Ryan Brehm 71-71—142 Paul Stankowski 74-68—142 Michael Arnaud 76-67—143 Rafael Campos 71-72—143 Tag Ridings 71-72—143 David Skinns 70-73—143 Andres Gonzales 72-71—143 Conrad Shindler 72-71—143 Jordan Niebrugge 74-69—143 Joseph Winslow 74-69—143 Mario Beltran 71-72—143 Michael Johnson 73-71—144 Michael Buttacavoli 73-71—144 a-Ian Gilligan 74-70—144 Robert Allenby 73-71—144 Brad Fritsch 71-73—144 Brandon Matthews 71-74—145 Spence Fulford 73-72—145 Drew Weaver 74-71—145 Oscar Fraustro 69-77—146 Timothy Madigan 72-74—146 Trevor Simsby 74-72—146 John Greco 72-74—146 Byron Meth 76-71—147 Andres Gallegos 78-69—147 Jim Renner 75-73—148 Motin Yeung 75-73—148 Spencer Fletcher 77-71—148 Patrick Sullivan 71-78—149 Marcelo Rozo 77-73—150 Sam Love 75-75—150 Matt Kang 82-71—153

