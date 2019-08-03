Korn Ferry – Ellie Mae Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Stonebrae
|Hayward, Calif.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,024; Par 70
|Second Round
|(a-amateur)
|Matthew NeSmith
|63-63—126
|Maverick McNealy
|65-63—128
|Edward Loar
|64-64—128
|Scott Gutschewski
|68-61—129
|Billy Kennerly
|66-64—130
|Scott Harrington
|65-66—131
|Zac Blair
|66-65—131
|Derek Ernst
|68-63—131
|Ethan Tracy
|68-64—132
|Danny Walker
|68-64—132
|Joseph Bramlett
|66-66—132
|Todd Baek
|64-68—132
|Tyson Alexander
|69-63—132
|Steve LeBrun
|67-66—133
|Max Rottluff
|66-67—133
|Grant Hirschman
|70-63—133
|Kevin Lucas
|70-63—133
|Carl Yuan
|70-63—133
|Dawie van der Walt
|68-66—134
|Rob Oppenheim
|66-68—134
|Brad Hopfinger
|67-67—134
|a-Brandon Wu
|70-64—134
|Rico Hoey
|69-65—134
|Michael Hebert
|64-70—134
|Brandon Crick
|67-67—134
|Bo Hoag
|68-67—135
|Zach Wright
|69-66—135
|Joshua Creel
|71-64—135
|Brian Richey
|67-68—135
|T.J. Vogel
|66-69—135
|Justin Suh
|66-69—135
|Spencer Levin
|72-63—135
|Blayne Barber
|69-66—135
|David Gazzolo
|69-66—135
|Tyler McCumber
|68-68—136
|Matthew Campbell
|72-64—136
|Kevin Roy
|69-67—136
|Mark Hubbard
|64-72—136
|John Merrick
|66-70—136
|Nicholas Thompson
|71-65—136
|Andy Zhang
|71-65—136
|Chase Hanna
|70-66—136
|Jimmy Beck
|68-68—136
|Matt Atkins
|62-74—136
|Ben Polland
|68-68—136
|Bryan Bigley
|68-68—136
|Callum Tarren
|67-70—137
|Jack Maguire
|71-66—137
|Jimmy Gunn
|70-67—137
|Vincent Whaley
|69-68—137
|Dylan Wu
|68-69—137
|Horacio León
|69-68—137
|Albin Choi
|74-63—137
|Corey Pereira
|69-68—137
|Paul Imondi
|69-68—137
|Rhein Gibson
|69-69—138
|Robert Garrigus
|69-69—138
|Chris Baker
|70-68—138
|Will Zalatoris
|70-68—138
|Andrew Novak
|70-68—138
|Nyasha Mauchaza
|72-66—138
|Zecheng Dou
|72-66—138
|J.T. Griffin
|69-69—138
|William Harrold
|74-64—138
|Thomas Bass
|68-70—138
|Vince India
|70-68—138
|Missed The Cut
|David Lingmerth
|70-69—139
|Casey Wittenberg
|69-70—139
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|72-67—139
|Kyle Reifers
|71-68—139
|Nicolas Echavarria
|70-69—139
|Lee Hodges
|73-66—139
|Matt Harmon
|71-68—139
|Garrett Osborn
|69-70—139
|Max Greyserman
|70-69—139
|Braden Thornberry
|74-65—139
|Eric Steger
|68-71—139
|Matt Liringis
|70-69—139
|Dalan Refioglu
|69-70—139
|Michael Weaver
|71-68—139
|Patrick Grimes
|71-68—139
|Andrew Svoboda
|70-69—139
|Brett Coletta
|70-69—139
|Jamie Lovemark
|72-67—139
|Vince Covello
|72-67—139
|Brock Mackenzie
|70-69—139
|Lee McCoy
|71-68—139
|Nicolo Galletti
|70-69—139
|MJ Daffue
|68-71—139
|Daniel Summerhays
|74-66—140
|Greg Yates
|74-66—140
|Paul Haley II
|73-67—140
|Michael McGowan
|70-70—140
|Nick Voke
|71-69—140
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|74-66—140
|Ángel Cabrera
|71-69—140
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-69—140
|George Cunningham
|70-70—140
|Brian Campbell
|69-72—141
|Steve Wheatcroft
|75-66—141
|Rodolfo Cazaubón
|73-68—141
|Tim Wilkinson
|71-70—141
|Erik Barnes
|74-67—141
|Rick Lamb
|73-68—141
|Norman Xiong
|73-68—141
|Michael Miller
|68-73—141
|Doug Ghim
|72-69—141
|Dan McCarthy
|71-70—141
|D.H. Lee
|68-73—141
|Brett Drewitt
|71-70—141
|Jonathan Hodge
|72-69—141
|Luke Guthrie
|70-72—142
|Eric Axley
|77-65—142
|Steven Ihm
|68-74—142
|Tommy Gainey
|73-69—142
|Chad Campbell
|74-68—142
|Austin Smotherman
|74-68—142
|William Kropp
|71-71—142
|Davis Riley
|72-70—142
|Will Cannon
|77-65—142
|James Driscoll
|72-70—142
|Christian Brand
|74-68—142
|Trevor Cone
|76-66—142
|Ryan Brehm
|71-71—142
|Paul Stankowski
|74-68—142
|Michael Arnaud
|76-67—143
|Rafael Campos
|71-72—143
|Tag Ridings
|71-72—143
|David Skinns
|70-73—143
|Andres Gonzales
|72-71—143
|Conrad Shindler
|72-71—143
|Jordan Niebrugge
|74-69—143
|Joseph Winslow
|74-69—143
|Mario Beltran
|71-72—143
|Michael Johnson
|73-71—144
|Michael Buttacavoli
|73-71—144
|a-Ian Gilligan
|74-70—144
|Robert Allenby
|73-71—144
|Brad Fritsch
|71-73—144
|Brandon Matthews
|71-74—145
|Spence Fulford
|73-72—145
|Drew Weaver
|74-71—145
|Oscar Fraustro
|69-77—146
|Timothy Madigan
|72-74—146
|Trevor Simsby
|74-72—146
|John Greco
|72-74—146
|Byron Meth
|76-71—147
|Andres Gallegos
|78-69—147
|Jim Renner
|75-73—148
|Motin Yeung
|75-73—148
|Spencer Fletcher
|77-71—148
|Patrick Sullivan
|71-78—149
|Marcelo Rozo
|77-73—150
|Sam Love
|75-75—150
|Matt Kang
|82-71—153
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.