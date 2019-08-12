Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Aug. 11 x-earned 2019-20 PGA Tour membership based on tour points Trn Money 1. x-Xinjun Zhang 19 $397,954 2. x-Robby Shelton 20 $352,760 3. x-Scottie Scheffler 17 $338,588 4. x-Kristoffer Ventura 8 $330,844 5. x-Harry Higgs 20 $299,848 6. x-Rhein Gibson 21 $258,615 7. x-Nelson Ledesma 20 $256,087 8. x-Bo Hoag 22 $255,744 9. x-Lanto Griffin 19 $243,655 10. x-Ryan Brehm 19 $242,356 11. x-Henrik Norlander 20 $235,408 12. x-Zac Blair 22 $234,336 13. x-Mark Anderson 13 $218,944 14. x-Mark Hubbard 21 $214,873 15. x-Sebastian Cappelen 19 $195,968 16. x-Scott Harrington 21 $192,512 17. x-Chase Seiffert 19 $186,292 18. x-Rafael Campos 21 $184,076 19. x-Michael Gligic 20 $183,668 20. x-Michael Gellerman 21 $178,394 21. x-Tyler McCumber 19 $166,267 22. x-Tim Wilkinson 21 $164,818 23. x-Vince Covello 18 $162,434 24. x-Maverick McNealy 20 $160,963 25. Chris Baker 22 $152,934 26. x-Vincent Whaley 22 $149,333 27. Brett Coletta 19 $148,929 28. Joshua Creel 22 $143,854 29. Zecheng Dou 21 $143,231 30. Brian Campbell 21 $132,635 31. Dan McCarthy 20 $125,492 32. Drew Weaver 22 $123,574 33. Kevin Dougherty 20 $123,196 34. Rob Oppenheim 22 $119,349 35. Joseph Bramlett 20 $118,355 36. Chad Ramey 23 $117,206 37. Jonathan Randolph 19 $116,958 38. Jamie Arnold 20 $109,692 39. Erik Compton 18 $106,176 40. Steve Wheatcroft 20 $105,923 41. Charlie Saxon 21 $103,970 42. Steve LeBrun 20 $100,796 43. Doug Ghim 18 $100,370 44. Steven Alker 17 $99,501 45. John Oda 18 $96,325 46. Brandon Crick 17 $95,741 47. Marcelo Rozo 19 $95,116 48. Matthew NeSmith 22 $94,547 49. Jimmy Stanger 19 $94,097 50. Tyson Alexander 17 $92,288

