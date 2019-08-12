Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

|Through Aug. 11
|x-earned 2019-20 PGA Tour membership based on tour points
|Trn
|Money
|1. x-Xinjun Zhang
|19
|$397,954
|2. x-Robby Shelton
|20
|$352,760
|3. x-Scottie Scheffler
|17
|$338,588
|4. x-Kristoffer Ventura
|8
|$330,844
|5. x-Harry Higgs
|20
|$299,848
|6. x-Rhein Gibson
|21
|$258,615
|7. x-Nelson Ledesma
|20
|$256,087
|8. x-Bo Hoag
|22
|$255,744
|9. x-Lanto Griffin
|19
|$243,655
|10. x-Ryan Brehm
|19
|$242,356
|11. x-Henrik Norlander
|20
|$235,408
|12. x-Zac Blair
|22
|$234,336
|13. x-Mark Anderson
|13
|$218,944
|14. x-Mark Hubbard
|21
|$214,873
|15. x-Sebastian Cappelen
|19
|$195,968
|16. x-Scott Harrington
|21
|$192,512
|17. x-Chase Seiffert
|19
|$186,292
|18. x-Rafael Campos
|21
|$184,076
|19. x-Michael Gligic
|20
|$183,668
|20. x-Michael Gellerman
|21
|$178,394
|21. x-Tyler McCumber
|19
|$166,267
|22. x-Tim Wilkinson
|21
|$164,818
|23. x-Vince Covello
|18
|$162,434
|24. x-Maverick McNealy
|20
|$160,963
|25. Chris Baker
|22
|$152,934
|26. x-Vincent Whaley
|22
|$149,333
|27. Brett Coletta
|19
|$148,929
|28. Joshua Creel
|22
|$143,854
|29. Zecheng Dou
|21
|$143,231
|30. Brian Campbell
|21
|$132,635
|31. Dan McCarthy
|20
|$125,492
|32. Drew Weaver
|22
|$123,574
|33. Kevin Dougherty
|20
|$123,196
|34. Rob Oppenheim
|22
|$119,349
|35. Joseph Bramlett
|20
|$118,355
|36. Chad Ramey
|23
|$117,206
|37. Jonathan Randolph
|19
|$116,958
|38. Jamie Arnold
|20
|$109,692
|39. Erik Compton
|18
|$106,176
|40. Steve Wheatcroft
|20
|$105,923
|41. Charlie Saxon
|21
|$103,970
|42. Steve LeBrun
|20
|$100,796
|43. Doug Ghim
|18
|$100,370
|44. Steven Alker
|17
|$99,501
|45. John Oda
|18
|$96,325
|46. Brandon Crick
|17
|$95,741
|47. Marcelo Rozo
|19
|$95,116
|48. Matthew NeSmith
|22
|$94,547
|49. Jimmy Stanger
|19
|$94,097
|50. Tyson Alexander
|17
|$92,288
