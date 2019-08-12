Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

August 12, 2019 12:14 pm
 
Through Aug. 11
x-earned 2019-20 PGA Tour membership based on tour points
Trn Money
1. x-Xinjun Zhang 19 $397,954
2. x-Robby Shelton 20 $352,760
3. x-Scottie Scheffler 17 $338,588
4. x-Kristoffer Ventura 8 $330,844
5. x-Harry Higgs 20 $299,848
6. x-Rhein Gibson 21 $258,615
7. x-Nelson Ledesma 20 $256,087
8. x-Bo Hoag 22 $255,744
9. x-Lanto Griffin 19 $243,655
10. x-Ryan Brehm 19 $242,356
11. x-Henrik Norlander 20 $235,408
12. x-Zac Blair 22 $234,336
13. x-Mark Anderson 13 $218,944
14. x-Mark Hubbard 21 $214,873
15. x-Sebastian Cappelen 19 $195,968
16. x-Scott Harrington 21 $192,512
17. x-Chase Seiffert 19 $186,292
18. x-Rafael Campos 21 $184,076
19. x-Michael Gligic 20 $183,668
20. x-Michael Gellerman 21 $178,394
21. x-Tyler McCumber 19 $166,267
22. x-Tim Wilkinson 21 $164,818
23. x-Vince Covello 18 $162,434
24. x-Maverick McNealy 20 $160,963
25. Chris Baker 22 $152,934
26. x-Vincent Whaley 22 $149,333
27. Brett Coletta 19 $148,929
28. Joshua Creel 22 $143,854
29. Zecheng Dou 21 $143,231
30. Brian Campbell 21 $132,635
31. Dan McCarthy 20 $125,492
32. Drew Weaver 22 $123,574
33. Kevin Dougherty 20 $123,196
34. Rob Oppenheim 22 $119,349
35. Joseph Bramlett 20 $118,355
36. Chad Ramey 23 $117,206
37. Jonathan Randolph 19 $116,958
38. Jamie Arnold 20 $109,692
39. Erik Compton 18 $106,176
40. Steve Wheatcroft 20 $105,923
41. Charlie Saxon 21 $103,970
42. Steve LeBrun 20 $100,796
43. Doug Ghim 18 $100,370
44. Steven Alker 17 $99,501
45. John Oda 18 $96,325
46. Brandon Crick 17 $95,741
47. Marcelo Rozo 19 $95,116
48. Matthew NeSmith 22 $94,547
49. Jimmy Stanger 19 $94,097
50. Tyson Alexander 17 $92,288

