The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

August 19, 2019 11:59 am
 
Through Aug. 18
x-earned 2019-20 PGA Tour membership based on tour points
Trn Money
1. x-Scottie Scheffler 18 $518,588
2. x-Xinjun Zhang 20 $400,973
3. x-Robby Shelton 21 $352,760
4. x-Kristoffer Ventura 9 $333,584
5. x-Harry Higgs 21 $307,984
6. x-Rhein Gibson 22 $262,933
7. x-Nelson Ledesma 21 $259,106
8. x-Bo Hoag 23 $258,254
9. x-Ryan Brehm 20 $254,906
10. x-Lanto Griffin 20 $247,974
11. x-Henrik Norlander 21 $243,545
12. x-Zac Blair 23 $237,355
13. x-Mark Anderson 14 $218,944
14. x-Mark Hubbard 22 $217,892
15. x-Scott Harrington 22 $209,512
16. x-Chase Seiffert 20 $198,842
17. x-Sebastian Cappelen 20 $195,968
18. x-Michael Gligic 21 $186,408
19. x-Rafael Campos 22 $184,076
20. x-Michael Gellerman 22 $178,394
21. Ben Taylor 20 $166,346
22. x-Tyler McCumber 20 $166,267
23. x-Vince Covello 19 $164,844
24. x-Tim Wilkinson 22 $164,818
25. x-Maverick McNealy 21 $160,963
26. x-Vincent Whaley 23 $157,469
27. Chris Baker 23 $152,934
28. Joshua Creel 23 $149,704
29. Brett Coletta 20 $148,929
30. Zecheng Dou 22 $143,231
31. Jamie Arnold 21 $132,692
32. Brian Campbell 22 $132,635
33. Joseph Bramlett 21 $126,492
34. Kevin Dougherty 21 $125,746
35. Dan McCarthy 21 $125,492
36. Drew Weaver 23 $123,574
37. Rob Oppenheim 23 $119,349
38. Chad Ramey 24 $117,206
39. Jonathan Randolph 20 $116,958
40. Doug Ghim 19 $108,507
41. Steve Wheatcroft 21 $108,233
42. Cameron Percy 11 $107,732
43. T.J. Vogel 23 $107,160
44. Erik Compton 19 $106,176
45. Steve LeBrun 21 $105,115
46. Charlie Saxon 22 $103,970
47. Steven Alker 18 $99,501
48. Matthew NeSmith 23 $97,566
49. Jimmy Stanger 20 $96,557
50. John Oda 19 $96,325

