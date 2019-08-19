Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

|Through Aug. 18
|x-earned 2019-20 PGA Tour membership based on tour points
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. x-Scottie Scheffler
|18
|$518,588
|2. x-Xinjun Zhang
|20
|$400,973
|3. x-Robby Shelton
|21
|$352,760
|4. x-Kristoffer Ventura
|9
|$333,584
|5. x-Harry Higgs
|21
|$307,984
|6. x-Rhein Gibson
|22
|$262,933
|7. x-Nelson Ledesma
|21
|$259,106
|8. x-Bo Hoag
|23
|$258,254
|9. x-Ryan Brehm
|20
|$254,906
|10. x-Lanto Griffin
|20
|$247,974
|11. x-Henrik Norlander
|21
|$243,545
|12. x-Zac Blair
|23
|$237,355
|13. x-Mark Anderson
|14
|$218,944
|14. x-Mark Hubbard
|22
|$217,892
|15. x-Scott Harrington
|22
|$209,512
|16. x-Chase Seiffert
|20
|$198,842
|17. x-Sebastian Cappelen
|20
|$195,968
|18. x-Michael Gligic
|21
|$186,408
|19. x-Rafael Campos
|22
|$184,076
|20. x-Michael Gellerman
|22
|$178,394
|21. Ben Taylor
|20
|$166,346
|22. x-Tyler McCumber
|20
|$166,267
|23. x-Vince Covello
|19
|$164,844
|24. x-Tim Wilkinson
|22
|$164,818
|25. x-Maverick McNealy
|21
|$160,963
|26. x-Vincent Whaley
|23
|$157,469
|27. Chris Baker
|23
|$152,934
|28. Joshua Creel
|23
|$149,704
|29. Brett Coletta
|20
|$148,929
|30. Zecheng Dou
|22
|$143,231
|31. Jamie Arnold
|21
|$132,692
|32. Brian Campbell
|22
|$132,635
|33. Joseph Bramlett
|21
|$126,492
|34. Kevin Dougherty
|21
|$125,746
|35. Dan McCarthy
|21
|$125,492
|36. Drew Weaver
|23
|$123,574
|37. Rob Oppenheim
|23
|$119,349
|38. Chad Ramey
|24
|$117,206
|39. Jonathan Randolph
|20
|$116,958
|40. Doug Ghim
|19
|$108,507
|41. Steve Wheatcroft
|21
|$108,233
|42. Cameron Percy
|11
|$107,732
|43. T.J. Vogel
|23
|$107,160
|44. Erik Compton
|19
|$106,176
|45. Steve LeBrun
|21
|$105,115
|46. Charlie Saxon
|22
|$103,970
|47. Steven Alker
|18
|$99,501
|48. Matthew NeSmith
|23
|$97,566
|49. Jimmy Stanger
|20
|$96,557
|50. John Oda
|19
|$96,325
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.