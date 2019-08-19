Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Aug. 18 x-earned 2019-20 PGA Tour membership based on tour points Trn Money 1. x-Scottie Scheffler 18 $518,588 2. x-Xinjun Zhang 20 $400,973 3. x-Robby Shelton 21 $352,760 4. x-Kristoffer Ventura 9 $333,584 5. x-Harry Higgs 21 $307,984 6. x-Rhein Gibson 22 $262,933 7. x-Nelson Ledesma 21 $259,106 8. x-Bo Hoag 23 $258,254 9. x-Ryan Brehm 20 $254,906 10. x-Lanto Griffin 20 $247,974 11. x-Henrik Norlander 21 $243,545 12. x-Zac Blair 23 $237,355 13. x-Mark Anderson 14 $218,944 14. x-Mark Hubbard 22 $217,892 15. x-Scott Harrington 22 $209,512 16. x-Chase Seiffert 20 $198,842 17. x-Sebastian Cappelen 20 $195,968 18. x-Michael Gligic 21 $186,408 19. x-Rafael Campos 22 $184,076 20. x-Michael Gellerman 22 $178,394 21. Ben Taylor 20 $166,346 22. x-Tyler McCumber 20 $166,267 23. x-Vince Covello 19 $164,844 24. x-Tim Wilkinson 22 $164,818 25. x-Maverick McNealy 21 $160,963 26. x-Vincent Whaley 23 $157,469 27. Chris Baker 23 $152,934 28. Joshua Creel 23 $149,704 29. Brett Coletta 20 $148,929 30. Zecheng Dou 22 $143,231 31. Jamie Arnold 21 $132,692 32. Brian Campbell 22 $132,635 33. Joseph Bramlett 21 $126,492 34. Kevin Dougherty 21 $125,746 35. Dan McCarthy 21 $125,492 36. Drew Weaver 23 $123,574 37. Rob Oppenheim 23 $119,349 38. Chad Ramey 24 $117,206 39. Jonathan Randolph 20 $116,958 40. Doug Ghim 19 $108,507 41. Steve Wheatcroft 21 $108,233 42. Cameron Percy 11 $107,732 43. T.J. Vogel 23 $107,160 44. Erik Compton 19 $106,176 45. Steve LeBrun 21 $105,115 46. Charlie Saxon 22 $103,970 47. Steven Alker 18 $99,501 48. Matthew NeSmith 23 $97,566 49. Jimmy Stanger 20 $96,557 50. John Oda 19 $96,325

