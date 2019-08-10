Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry WinCo Foods Portland Open Scores

August 10, 2019 11:05 am
 
Saturday
At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (West Hollow)
North Plains, Ore.
Purse: $800,000
Yardage: 7,109; Par: 71
Second Round
Vince India 64-65—129
Scott Harrington 67-63—130
Kristoffer Ventura 68-63—131
Robby Shelton 61-70—131
Chris Naegel 65-67—132
Nicolas Echavarria 65-67—132
David Lingmerth 64-68—132
Charlie Saxon 66-67—133
Erik Barnes 66-67—133
Mark Hubbard 66-67—133
Wade Binfield 67-66—133
Ryan Brehm 67-67—134
Chad Campbell 66-68—134
Greg Yates 64-70—134
Zac Blair 66-68—134
Tyson Alexander 64-70—134
Bo Hoag 66-68—134
Rob Oppenheim 67-67—134
Edward Loar 67-67—134
Rafael Campos 69-65—134
Taylor Moore 66-69—135
James Driscoll 68-67—135
William Harrold 70-65—135
Matt Harmon 65-70—135
Jonathan Randolph 67-68—135
Luke Guthrie 67-68—135
Max Rottluff 68-67—135
Will Zalatoris 66-69—135
Lee Hodges 70-65—135
Brett Drewitt 70-66—136
Brandon Crick 71-65—136
Ben Polland 69-67—136
Brett Stegmaier 66-70—136
Oscar Fraustro 65-71—136
Oliver Bekker 70-66—136
Matt Atkins 67-69—136
Jimmy Stanger 63-73—136
Tyler McCumber 70-67—137
Rico Hoey 68-69—137
Dawie van der Walt 67-70—137
Steven Alker 68-69—137
Mark Anderson 69-68—137
Andrew Svoboda 69-68—137
Fabián Gómez 69-68—137
Derek Ernst 70-67—137
Rhein Gibson 70-67—137
Marcelo Rozo 67-70—137
J.T. Griffin 67-70—137
Matthew Campbell 67-70—137
David Gazzolo 65-72—137
Mickey DeMorat 67-70—137
Byron Meth 68-70—138
Grant Hirschman 67-71—138
Nicholas Thompson 68-70—138
Michael Johnson 72-66—138
Xinjun Zhang 71-67—138
Patrick Sullivan 66-72—138
Will Cannon 66-72—138
Todd Baek 69-69—138
Bryan Bigley 67-71—138
Horacio León 67-71—138
Nelson Ledesma 66-72—138
Maverick McNealy 70-68—138
Billy Kennerly 67-71—138
Eric Steger 69-69—138
Motin Yeung 70-68—138
Missed cut
Sebastian Cappelen 71-68—139
Joseph Bramlett 70-69—139
Chris Thompson 69-70—139
Tag Ridings 69-70—139
Matthew NeSmith 68-71—139
Doug Ghim 71-68—139
Corey Pereira 70-69—139
Paul Haley II 68-71—139
Joseph Winslow 67-72—139
MJ Daffue 73-66—139
Michael Arnaud 71-68—139
Henrik Norlander 69-70—139
Kevin Dougherty 69-70—139
Martin Flores 70-69—139
Chad Ramey 70-69—139
Jamie Arnold 69-70—139
Michael McGowan 68-71—139
Andy Zhang 69-70—139
Andrew Novak 69-70—139
Steve LeBrun 67-73—140
Brian Campbell 68-72—140
Brian Richey 71-69—140
Chris Baker 70-70—140
John Merrick 73-67—140
Vince Covello 70-70—140
Kevin Lucas 70-70—140
Zach Wright 69-71—140
Zecheng Dou 65-75—140
Steven Ihm 71-69—140
Michael Miller 70-70—140
Rick Lamb 73-67—140
Tim Wilkinson 73-67—140
Austin Smotherman 67-73—140
Andres Gonzales 73-68—141
Blayne Barber 69-72—141
Jack Maguire 72-69—141
Drew Weaver 71-70—141
Davis Riley 69-72—141
Brad Hopfinger 73-68—141
Ben Kohles 69-72—141
Scottie Scheffler 71-70—141
Lee McCoy 68-73—141
Jordan Niebrugge 70-71—141
Brock Mackenzie 70-71—141
Chase Seiffert 69-73—142
T.J. Vogel 69-73—142
Carl Yuan 73-69—142
Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-73—142
Callum Tarren 68-74—142
Harry Higgs 72-70—142
Brad Fritsch 69-73—142
Robert Garrigus 68-75—143
Trevor Cone 69-74—143
Danny Walker 71-72—143
Dylan Wu 71-72—143
Vincent Whaley 73-70—143
Ben Taylor 71-72—143
Lanto Griffin 73-70—143
Erik Compton 70-73—143
Nick Voke 75-68—143
Kyle Reifers 73-71—144
Michael Gellerman 72-72—144
Justin Lower 71-73—144
Daniel Summerhays 69-75—144
Andres Gallegos 71-73—144
Brett Coletta 72-72—144
Steve Marino 70-74—144
Ethan Tracy 70-74—144
Thomas Bass 72-72—144
Garrett Osborn 69-75—144
Casey Wittenberg 76-69—145
David Skinns 72-73—145
Michael Gligic 72-73—145
William Kropp 72-73—145
Timothy Madigan 72-74—146
Braden Thornberry 73-73—146
Tommy Gainey 73-73—146
Joshua Creel 71-75—146
D.H. Lee 71-75—146
Ricky Barnes 74-72—146
Albin Choi 72-75—147
Jimmy Gunn 73-74—147
Max Greyserman 78-71—149
George Cunningham 78-71—149
Ryan Yip 73-77—150
Conrad Shindler 77-74—151

