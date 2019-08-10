Korn Ferry WinCo Foods Portland Open Scores

Saturday At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (West Hollow) North Plains, Ore. Purse: $800,000 Yardage: 7,109; Par: 71 Second Round Vince India 64-65—129 Scott Harrington 67-63—130 Kristoffer Ventura 68-63—131 Robby Shelton 61-70—131 Chris Naegel 65-67—132 Nicolas Echavarria 65-67—132 David Lingmerth 64-68—132 Charlie Saxon 66-67—133 Erik Barnes 66-67—133 Mark Hubbard 66-67—133 Wade Binfield 67-66—133 Ryan Brehm 67-67—134 Chad Campbell 66-68—134 Greg Yates 64-70—134 Zac Blair 66-68—134 Tyson Alexander 64-70—134 Bo Hoag 66-68—134 Rob Oppenheim 67-67—134 Edward Loar 67-67—134 Rafael Campos 69-65—134 Taylor Moore 66-69—135 James Driscoll 68-67—135 William Harrold 70-65—135 Matt Harmon 65-70—135 Jonathan Randolph 67-68—135 Luke Guthrie 67-68—135 Max Rottluff 68-67—135 Will Zalatoris 66-69—135 Lee Hodges 70-65—135 Brett Drewitt 70-66—136 Brandon Crick 71-65—136 Ben Polland 69-67—136 Brett Stegmaier 66-70—136 Oscar Fraustro 65-71—136 Oliver Bekker 70-66—136 Matt Atkins 67-69—136 Jimmy Stanger 63-73—136 Tyler McCumber 70-67—137 Rico Hoey 68-69—137 Dawie van der Walt 67-70—137 Steven Alker 68-69—137 Mark Anderson 69-68—137 Andrew Svoboda 69-68—137 Fabián Gómez 69-68—137 Derek Ernst 70-67—137 Rhein Gibson 70-67—137 Marcelo Rozo 67-70—137 J.T. Griffin 67-70—137 Matthew Campbell 67-70—137 David Gazzolo 65-72—137 Mickey DeMorat 67-70—137 Byron Meth 68-70—138 Grant Hirschman 67-71—138 Nicholas Thompson 68-70—138 Michael Johnson 72-66—138 Xinjun Zhang 71-67—138 Patrick Sullivan 66-72—138 Will Cannon 66-72—138 Todd Baek 69-69—138 Bryan Bigley 67-71—138 Horacio León 67-71—138 Nelson Ledesma 66-72—138 Maverick McNealy 70-68—138 Billy Kennerly 67-71—138 Eric Steger 69-69—138 Motin Yeung 70-68—138 Missed cut Sebastian Cappelen 71-68—139 Joseph Bramlett 70-69—139 Chris Thompson 69-70—139 Tag Ridings 69-70—139 Matthew NeSmith 68-71—139 Doug Ghim 71-68—139 Corey Pereira 70-69—139 Paul Haley II 68-71—139 Joseph Winslow 67-72—139 MJ Daffue 73-66—139 Michael Arnaud 71-68—139 Henrik Norlander 69-70—139 Kevin Dougherty 69-70—139 Martin Flores 70-69—139 Chad Ramey 70-69—139 Jamie Arnold 69-70—139 Michael McGowan 68-71—139 Andy Zhang 69-70—139 Andrew Novak 69-70—139 Steve LeBrun 67-73—140 Brian Campbell 68-72—140 Brian Richey 71-69—140 Chris Baker 70-70—140 John Merrick 73-67—140 Vince Covello 70-70—140 Kevin Lucas 70-70—140 Zach Wright 69-71—140 Zecheng Dou 65-75—140 Steven Ihm 71-69—140 Michael Miller 70-70—140 Rick Lamb 73-67—140 Tim Wilkinson 73-67—140 Austin Smotherman 67-73—140 Andres Gonzales 73-68—141 Blayne Barber 69-72—141 Jack Maguire 72-69—141 Drew Weaver 71-70—141 Davis Riley 69-72—141 Brad Hopfinger 73-68—141 Ben Kohles 69-72—141 Scottie Scheffler 71-70—141 Lee McCoy 68-73—141 Jordan Niebrugge 70-71—141 Brock Mackenzie 70-71—141 Chase Seiffert 69-73—142 T.J. Vogel 69-73—142 Carl Yuan 73-69—142 Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-73—142 Callum Tarren 68-74—142 Harry Higgs 72-70—142 Brad Fritsch 69-73—142 Robert Garrigus 68-75—143 Trevor Cone 69-74—143 Danny Walker 71-72—143 Dylan Wu 71-72—143 Vincent Whaley 73-70—143 Ben Taylor 71-72—143 Lanto Griffin 73-70—143 Erik Compton 70-73—143 Nick Voke 75-68—143 Kyle Reifers 73-71—144 Michael Gellerman 72-72—144 Justin Lower 71-73—144 Daniel Summerhays 69-75—144 Andres Gallegos 71-73—144 Brett Coletta 72-72—144 Steve Marino 70-74—144 Ethan Tracy 70-74—144 Thomas Bass 72-72—144 Garrett Osborn 69-75—144 Casey Wittenberg 76-69—145 David Skinns 72-73—145 Michael Gligic 72-73—145 William Kropp 72-73—145 Timothy Madigan 72-74—146 Braden Thornberry 73-73—146 Tommy Gainey 73-73—146 Joshua Creel 71-75—146 D.H. Lee 71-75—146 Ricky Barnes 74-72—146 Albin Choi 72-75—147 Jimmy Gunn 73-74—147 Max Greyserman 78-71—149 George Cunningham 78-71—149 Ryan Yip 73-77—150 Conrad Shindler 77-74—151

