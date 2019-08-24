Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kuzma out of World Cup with ankle injury; US roster set

August 24, 2019 11:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — USA Basketball said Saturday that Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers has a left ankle injury that will keep him from playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Kuzma’s absence finalized the U.S. roster for the tournament, which starts Aug. 31 in China. The Americans had 13 players and needed to get down to 12 for the World Cup.

Kuzma was initially ruled out of USA Basketball’s 98-94 exhibition loss at Australia on Saturday with left ankle soreness.

Kuzma told team officials Saturday morning that the ankle was sore, and it was decided to hold him out for precautionary reasons. Kuzma had 12 points in the Americans’ 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Advertisement

But after the game, the team said it was determined that Kuzma’s injury would keep him from playing.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

The final U.S. roster:

Guards — Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston), Kemba Walker (Boston) and Derrick White (San Antonio).

Forwards — Harrison Barnes (Sacramento), Jaylen Brown (Boston), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston).

Centers — Brook Lopez (Milwaukee), Mason Plumlee (Denver), Myles Turner (Indiana).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow