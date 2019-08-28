Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

August 28, 2019 1:05 am
 
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 28 5 5 5
Choo rf 4 0 2 1 Fletcher 3b 4 0 0 0
Santana 3b 4 1 1 1 Trout cf 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0
W.Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 0 0
Solak dh 3 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 2 1 0 0
Heineman 1b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2
DeShields cf 4 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0
Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 1 2
Smith c 0 0 0 0
Texas 001 000 010 2
Los Angeles 000 000 41x 5

E_K.Calhoun (6). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_K.Calhoun (25). HR_Santana (23), Trout (43).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,11-8 6 2-3 4 4 4 3 4
Montero 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Heaney 6 4 1 0 3 10
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Del Pozo W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian H,15 1 2 1 1 0 0
Robles S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:48. A_39,008 (45,050).

