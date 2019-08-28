L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 3 11 Choo rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .269 Santana 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .296 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 W.Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Solak dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .320 Heineman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .161 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194 DeShields cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .164 Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 5 5 3 4 Fletcher 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Trout cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .293 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .297 Upton lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .210 Pujols 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273 K.Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .237 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .079 Goodwin ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .287 Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Texas 001 000 010_2 6 0 Los Angeles 000 000 41x_5 5 1

a-singled for Stassi in the 7th. b-lined out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_K.Calhoun (6). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_K.Calhoun (25). HR_Santana (23), off Bedrosian; Trout (43), off Montero. RBIs_Choo (49), Santana (62), K.Calhoun 2 (66), Goodwin 2 (39), Trout (100). CS_Goodwin (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Santana, Odor); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor L,11-8 6 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 105 3.25 Montero 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 16 1.50

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 6 4 1 0 3 10 99 3.95 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.42 Del Pozo W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.45 Bedrosian H,15 1 2 1 1 0 0 25 2.95 Robles S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.73

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:48. A_39,008 (45,050).

