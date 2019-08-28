L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Santana 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Heineman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Pujols 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Texas
|001
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|41x_5
|5
|1
a-singled for Stassi in the 7th. b-lined out for Mathis in the 9th.
E_K.Calhoun (6). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_K.Calhoun (25). HR_Santana (23), off Bedrosian; Trout (43), off Montero. RBIs_Choo (49), Santana (62), K.Calhoun 2 (66), Goodwin 2 (39), Trout (100). CS_Goodwin (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Santana, Odor); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor L,11-8
|6
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|105
|3.25
|Montero
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10
|99
|3.95
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.42
|Del Pozo W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.45
|Bedrosian H,15
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|2.95
|Robles S,19-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.73
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:48. A_39,008 (45,050).
