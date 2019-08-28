Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

August 28, 2019 1:05 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 11
Choo rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .269
Santana 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .296
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
W.Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Solak dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .320
Heineman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .161
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194
DeShields cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .164
Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 5 5 3 4
Fletcher 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Trout cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .293
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .297
Upton lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .210
Pujols 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273
K.Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .237
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .079
Goodwin ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .287
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Texas 001 000 010_2 6 0
Los Angeles 000 000 41x_5 5 1

a-singled for Stassi in the 7th. b-lined out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_K.Calhoun (6). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_K.Calhoun (25). HR_Santana (23), off Bedrosian; Trout (43), off Montero. RBIs_Choo (49), Santana (62), K.Calhoun 2 (66), Goodwin 2 (39), Trout (100). CS_Goodwin (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Santana, Odor); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor L,11-8 6 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 105 3.25
Montero 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 16 1.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 6 4 1 0 3 10 99 3.95
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.42
Del Pozo W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.45
Bedrosian H,15 1 2 1 1 0 0 25 2.95
Robles S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.73

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:48. A_39,008 (45,050).

