The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

August 18, 2019 12:52 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 3 10
García rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .329
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
McCann dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .292
Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .240
Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207
Goins 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .268
Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .215
c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 6 5 7 8
Fletcher 3b-ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .289
Trout dh 3 1 1 2 1 2 .298
Upton lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .215
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Goodwin cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .278
Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .240
Tovar ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188
a-Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Stassi c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .037
b-Ohtani ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .298
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Chicago 104 000 000_5 9 1
Los Angeles 011 000 40x_6 6 0

a-struck out for Tovar in the 7th. b-singled for Stassi in the 7th. c-grounded out for Engel in the 9th.

E_Goins (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_McCann (21). 3B_García (2). HR_Jiménez (21), off Suarez; Goodwin (11), off Santiago; Upton (9), off Santiago. RBIs_Anderson (42), McCann 2 (49), Jiménez 2 (49), Goodwin 2 (34), Upton (29), Trout 2 (96).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sánchez, García, Jiménez); Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Anderson, McCann. GIDP_Sánchez, Pujols.

DP_Chicago 1 (Castillo, Abreu); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santiago 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 4 80 5.79
Cordero 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3 28 4.40
Fry 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 5.13
Marshall, L, 3-2, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 2 0 3 1 19 2.70
Osich 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.36
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 30 3.24
Suarez 4 6 4 4 3 5 82 6.75
Cole, W, 3-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 5.40
Bedrosian, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.84
Robles, S, 18-20 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.93

Fry pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0, Fry 1-0, Marshall 2-2, Osich 3-0, Suarez 1-0, Cole 2-0. IBB_off Marshall (Calhoun). WP_Suarez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:37. A_39,419 (45,050).

