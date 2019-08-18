L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 3 10 García rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .329 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275 McCann dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .292 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .240 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207 Goins 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .268 Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .215 c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 6 5 7 8 Fletcher 3b-ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .289 Trout dh 3 1 1 2 1 2 .298 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .215 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .278 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .240 Tovar ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 a-Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Stassi c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .037 b-Ohtani ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Chicago 104 000 000_5 9 1 Los Angeles 011 000 40x_6 6 0

a-struck out for Tovar in the 7th. b-singled for Stassi in the 7th. c-grounded out for Engel in the 9th.

E_Goins (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_McCann (21). 3B_García (2). HR_Jiménez (21), off Suarez; Goodwin (11), off Santiago; Upton (9), off Santiago. RBIs_Anderson (42), McCann 2 (49), Jiménez 2 (49), Goodwin 2 (34), Upton (29), Trout 2 (96).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sánchez, García, Jiménez); Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Anderson, McCann. GIDP_Sánchez, Pujols.

DP_Chicago 1 (Castillo, Abreu); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santiago 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 4 80 5.79 Cordero 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3 28 4.40 Fry 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 5.13 Marshall, L, 3-2, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 2 0 3 1 19 2.70 Osich 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.36

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 30 3.24 Suarez 4 6 4 4 3 5 82 6.75 Cole, W, 3-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 5.40 Bedrosian, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.84 Robles, S, 18-20 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.93

Fry pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0, Fry 1-0, Marshall 2-2, Osich 3-0, Suarez 1-0, Cole 2-0. IBB_off Marshall (Calhoun). WP_Suarez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:37. A_39,419 (45,050).

