L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|3
|10
|
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|McCann dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Goins 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|c-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|5
|7
|8
|
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Trout dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.298
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Tovar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Thaiss ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.037
|b-Ohtani ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Chicago
|104
|000
|000_5
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|40x_6
|6
|0
a-struck out for Tovar in the 7th. b-singled for Stassi in the 7th. c-grounded out for Engel in the 9th.
E_Goins (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_McCann (21). 3B_García (2). HR_Jiménez (21), off Suarez; Goodwin (11), off Santiago; Upton (9), off Santiago. RBIs_Anderson (42), McCann 2 (49), Jiménez 2 (49), Goodwin 2 (34), Upton (29), Trout 2 (96).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sánchez, García, Jiménez); Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Anderson, McCann. GIDP_Sánchez, Pujols.
DP_Chicago 1 (Castillo, Abreu); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santiago
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|80
|5.79
|Cordero
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|4.40
|Fry
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5.13
|Marshall, L, 3-2, BS, 0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|19
|2.70
|Osich
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.36
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|3.24
|Suarez
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|82
|6.75
|Cole, W, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|5.40
|Bedrosian, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.84
|Robles, S, 18-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.93
Fry pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0, Fry 1-0, Marshall 2-2, Osich 3-0, Suarez 1-0, Cole 2-0. IBB_off Marshall (Calhoun). WP_Suarez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:37. A_39,419 (45,050).
