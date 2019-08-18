L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 30 6 6 5 García rf 5 1 1 0 Fletcher 3b-ss 4 1 2 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 Trout dh 3 1 1 2 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 McCann dh 4 1 1 2 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 2 Goins 3b 3 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 0 Tovar ss 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 a-Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 0 0 c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 1 0 0 0 b-Ohtani ph 1 1 1 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0

Chicago 104 000 000 — 5 Los Angeles 011 000 40x — 6

E_Goins (6). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_McCann (21). 3B_García (2). HR_Jiménez (21), Goodwin (11), Upton (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Santiago 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 4 Cordero 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3 Fry 0 1 1 1 0 0 Marshall, L, 3-2, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 2 0 3 1 Osich 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Ramirez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Suarez 4 6 4 4 3 5 Cole, W, 3-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 3 Robles, S, 18-20 1 0 0 0 0 1

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Suarez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:37. A_39,419 (45,050).

