L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

August 16, 2019 1:10 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 7 0 7
García 3b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Anderson ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .325
Abreu 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .278
McCann dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .287
Jiménez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Castillo c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .211
Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .218
a-Jay ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228
b-Goins ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 11 8 3 11
Goodwin rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .279
Trout cf 4 4 4 1 1 0 .298
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .296
Upton lf 3 2 1 4 1 0 .215
Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .286
Thaiss 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .040
Chicago 000 200 104_7 9 1
Los Angeles 101 033 00x_8 11 1

a-flied out for Engel in the 8th. b-grounded out for Cordell in the 8th.

E_Sánchez (7), Rengifo (11). LOB_Chicago 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Castillo (8), Ohtani (15), Fletcher (27). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Abreu 2 (26), off Heaney; Castillo (7), off Robles; Trout (40), off López; Upton (8), off Osich. RBIs_Abreu 3 (89), McCann (43), Jiménez (47), Castillo 2 (23), Upton 4 (28), Trout (93), Fletcher 2 (42), Rengifo (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sánchez, Goins); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Stassi, Tovar). RISP_Chicago 1 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Upton.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 7-10 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 6 98 5.29
Osich 1 1-3 2 3 0 0 2 30 5.51
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 20 4.91
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 2-3 7 4 3 3 0 6 90 4.76
Cahill 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 27 6.62
Robles, S, 17-19 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.98

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-1. WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_33,533 (45,050).

