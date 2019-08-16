L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|0
|7
|
|García 3b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|McCann dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Castillo c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|a-Jay ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|b-Goins ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|3
|11
|
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Trout cf
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Upton lf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.215
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.040
|Chicago
|000
|200
|104_7
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|033
|00x_8
|11
|1
a-flied out for Engel in the 8th. b-grounded out for Cordell in the 8th.
E_Sánchez (7), Rengifo (11). LOB_Chicago 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Castillo (8), Ohtani (15), Fletcher (27). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Abreu 2 (26), off Heaney; Castillo (7), off Robles; Trout (40), off López; Upton (8), off Osich. RBIs_Abreu 3 (89), McCann (43), Jiménez (47), Castillo 2 (23), Upton 4 (28), Trout (93), Fletcher 2 (42), Rengifo (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sánchez, Goins); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Stassi, Tovar). RISP_Chicago 1 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Upton.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 7-10
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|6
|98
|5.29
|Osich
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|30
|5.51
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|4.91
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 2-3
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|90
|4.76
|Cahill
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|6.62
|Robles, S, 17-19
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.98
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-1. WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:56. A_33,533 (45,050).
