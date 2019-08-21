Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

August 21, 2019 1:42 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 4 8
Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .341
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .278
Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
T.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ureña p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213
D.Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Fisher lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .175
Boshers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reid-Foley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Shafer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 16 15 16 10 8
Pollock cf 4 2 2 1 2 2 .270
Muncy 3b 1 3 1 1 3 0 .260
b-Martin ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Smith c 4 2 1 2 1 0 .321
Bellinger 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .320
Beaty lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Taylor lf-ss 4 3 3 4 1 1 .268
Seager ss 4 0 3 2 0 0 .269
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Floro p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
K.Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .238
Pederson rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .235
Kershaw p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .103
Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Toronto 101 001 000_3 7 0
Los Angeles 005 304 04x_16 15 0

a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Muncy in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Smoak (13), Seager 2 (34), Pollock (10), Bellinger (26), Beaty (17). HR_Bichette 2 (7), off Kershaw; Fisher (4), off Kershaw; Pollock (9), off Reid-Foley; Smith (11), off Reid-Foley; Muncy (32), off Shafer; Taylor (9), off Shafer; Pederson (25), off Ureña. RBIs_Bichette 2 (11), Fisher (7), Pollock (31), Smith 2 (30), Seager 2 (55), Bellinger 3 (100), Muncy (86), Taylor 4 (45), Pederson 3 (56).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Tellez, T.Hernández); Los Angeles 4 (K.Hernández, Bellinger, Kershaw, Pederson, Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, K.Hernández, Martin, Floro. LIDP_Grichuk. GIDP_Smoak, Grichuk.

DP_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, K.Hernández, Bellinger; K.Hernández, Bellinger; Seager, K.Hernández, Seager; Seager, K.Hernández, Bellinger).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boshers 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 7.04
Reid-Foley, L, 2-4 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 2 51 4.26
Ramirez 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 34 11.25
Shafer 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 2 38 3.30
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.15
Law 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.63
Ureña 1 4 4 4 1 0 28 36.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 13-2 6 6 3 3 3 6 89 2.71
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.83
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.89
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.81

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. IBB_off Shafer (Pederson). WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_52,030 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union