L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 4 8 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .341 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .278 Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 T.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ureña p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213 D.Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Fisher lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .175 Boshers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reid-Foley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Shafer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 16 15 16 10 8 Pollock cf 4 2 2 1 2 2 .270 Muncy 3b 1 3 1 1 3 0 .260 b-Martin ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Smith c 4 2 1 2 1 0 .321 Bellinger 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .320 Beaty lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Taylor lf-ss 4 3 3 4 1 1 .268 Seager ss 4 0 3 2 0 0 .269 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Floro p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 K.Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .238 Pederson rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .235 Kershaw p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .103 Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Toronto 101 001 000_3 7 0 Los Angeles 005 304 04x_16 15 0

a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Muncy in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Smoak (13), Seager 2 (34), Pollock (10), Bellinger (26), Beaty (17). HR_Bichette 2 (7), off Kershaw; Fisher (4), off Kershaw; Pollock (9), off Reid-Foley; Smith (11), off Reid-Foley; Muncy (32), off Shafer; Taylor (9), off Shafer; Pederson (25), off Ureña. RBIs_Bichette 2 (11), Fisher (7), Pollock (31), Smith 2 (30), Seager 2 (55), Bellinger 3 (100), Muncy (86), Taylor 4 (45), Pederson 3 (56).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Tellez, T.Hernández); Los Angeles 4 (K.Hernández, Bellinger, Kershaw, Pederson, Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, K.Hernández, Martin, Floro. LIDP_Grichuk. GIDP_Smoak, Grichuk.

DP_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, K.Hernández, Bellinger; K.Hernández, Bellinger; Seager, K.Hernández, Seager; Seager, K.Hernández, Bellinger).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boshers 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 7.04 Reid-Foley, L, 2-4 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 2 51 4.26 Ramirez 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 34 11.25 Shafer 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 2 38 3.30 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.15 Law 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.63 Ureña 1 4 4 4 1 0 28 36.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 13-2 6 6 3 3 3 6 89 2.71 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.83 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.89 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.81

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. IBB_off Shafer (Pederson). WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_52,030 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.