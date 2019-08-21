L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|4
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.341
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|T.Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ureña p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|D.Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Boshers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reid-Foley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Shafer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McKinney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|16
|15
|16
|10
|8
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.270
|Muncy 3b
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.260
|b-Martin ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Smith c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.321
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.320
|Beaty lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Taylor lf-ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.268
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Floro p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|K.Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.235
|Kershaw p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|Gyorko 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Toronto
|101
|001
|000_3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|005
|304
|04x_16
|15
|0
a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Muncy in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Smoak (13), Seager 2 (34), Pollock (10), Bellinger (26), Beaty (17). HR_Bichette 2 (7), off Kershaw; Fisher (4), off Kershaw; Pollock (9), off Reid-Foley; Smith (11), off Reid-Foley; Muncy (32), off Shafer; Taylor (9), off Shafer; Pederson (25), off Ureña. RBIs_Bichette 2 (11), Fisher (7), Pollock (31), Smith 2 (30), Seager 2 (55), Bellinger 3 (100), Muncy (86), Taylor 4 (45), Pederson 3 (56).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Tellez, T.Hernández); Los Angeles 4 (K.Hernández, Bellinger, Kershaw, Pederson, Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, K.Hernández, Martin, Floro. LIDP_Grichuk. GIDP_Smoak, Grichuk.
DP_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, K.Hernández, Bellinger; K.Hernández, Bellinger; Seager, K.Hernández, Seager; Seager, K.Hernández, Bellinger).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boshers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|7.04
|Reid-Foley, L, 2-4
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|51
|4.26
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|34
|11.25
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|38
|3.30
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.15
|Law
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.63
|Ureña
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|28
|36.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 13-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|89
|2.71
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.83
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.89
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.81
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. IBB_off Shafer (Pederson). WP_Mayza.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:20. A_52,030 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.