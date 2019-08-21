Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

August 21, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 7 3 Totals 37 16 15 16
Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 Pollock cf 4 2 2 1
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 3b 1 3 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 2 0 Martin ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Smith c 4 2 1 2
T.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b 3 2 2 3
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Beaty lf 1 1 1 0
Law p 0 0 0 0 Taylor lf-ss 4 3 3 4
Ureña p 1 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 3 2
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0
D.Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Floro p 1 0 0 0
Fisher lf 3 1 1 1 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Boshers p 0 0 0 0 K.Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0
Reid-Foley p 1 0 0 0 Pederson rf 4 1 1 3
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 1 0 0
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0
Shafer p 0 0 0 0
McKinney rf 1 0 0 0
Toronto 101 001 000 3
Los Angeles 005 304 04x 16

DP_Toronto 0, Los Angeles 4. LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Smoak (13), Seager 2 (34), Pollock (10), Bellinger (26), Beaty (17). HR_Bichette 2 (7), Fisher (4), Pollock (9), Smith (11), Muncy (32), Taylor (9), Pederson (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Boshers 1 0 0 0 1 1
Reid-Foley L,2-4 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 2
Ramirez 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Shafer 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 2
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2
Law 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ureña 1 4 4 4 1 0
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,13-2 6 6 3 3 3 6
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Mayza.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_52,030 (56,000).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union