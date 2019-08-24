Listen Live Sports

...

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

August 24, 2019 7:35 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 10
LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .330
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .270
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Torres 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .289
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295
Romine c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269
b-Sánchez ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Sabathia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Maybin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 2 12
Pollock cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Turner 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .291
Smith c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305
Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .314
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .256
Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
c-Beaty ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Gonsolin p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
New York 000 100 000_1 5 0
Los Angeles 002 000 00x_2 6 0

a-struck out for Sabathia in the 5th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 7th. c-struck out for Gyorko in the 7th. d-struck out for Ottavino in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_Judge (15), off Gonsolin; Turner (23), off Sabathia. RBIs_Judge (37), Turner 2 (59). SB_Bellinger (11), Pollock (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sánchez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Turner). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pollock, Gyorko, Pollock).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, L, 5-8 4 5 2 2 1 7 78 4.99
Gearrin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Green 2 0 0 0 0 4 34 5.23
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 1.63
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.22
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, W, 2-1 5 2 1 1 2 2 76 2.74
Kelly, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.26
Báez, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.36
Jansen, S, 27-33 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Báez 2-0. WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_53,803 (56,000).

