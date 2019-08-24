L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Romine c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Sabathia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Maybin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|2
|12
|
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gyorko 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Beaty ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Gonsolin p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|New York
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Sabathia in the 5th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 7th. c-struck out for Gyorko in the 7th. d-struck out for Ottavino in the 8th.
LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_Judge (15), off Gonsolin; Turner (23), off Sabathia. RBIs_Judge (37), Turner 2 (59). SB_Bellinger (11), Pollock (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sánchez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Turner). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pollock, Gyorko, Pollock).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, L, 5-8
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|78
|4.99
|Gearrin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Green
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|5.23
|Ottavino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.63
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.22
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 2-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|76
|2.74
|Kelly, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.26
|Báez, H, 20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.36
|Jansen, S, 27-33
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Báez 2-0. WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_53,803 (56,000).
