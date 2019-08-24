L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 10 LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .330 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .270 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Torres 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .289 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295 Romine c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269 b-Sánchez ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Sabathia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Maybin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 2 12 Pollock cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Turner 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .291 Smith c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305 Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .314 Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .256 Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 c-Beaty ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Gonsolin p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230

New York 000 100 000_1 5 0 Los Angeles 002 000 00x_2 6 0

a-struck out for Sabathia in the 5th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 7th. c-struck out for Gyorko in the 7th. d-struck out for Ottavino in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_Judge (15), off Gonsolin; Turner (23), off Sabathia. RBIs_Judge (37), Turner 2 (59). SB_Bellinger (11), Pollock (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sánchez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Turner). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pollock, Gyorko, Pollock).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, L, 5-8 4 5 2 2 1 7 78 4.99 Gearrin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Green 2 0 0 0 0 4 34 5.23 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 1.63 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.22

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 2-1 5 2 1 1 2 2 76 2.74 Kelly, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.26 Báez, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.36 Jansen, S, 27-33 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Báez 2-0. WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_53,803 (56,000).

