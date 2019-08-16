L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 11 8 4 8 Pederson rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .239 b-Garlick ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .244 Urías p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Muncy 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .258 Turner 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Bellinger cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .319 Seager ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .267 Ríos 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .323 Smith c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .329 Beaty lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pollock ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Negrón cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 5 10 Acuña Jr. lf-cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .297 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .297 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 McCann c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Inciarte cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Joyce rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .254 Soroka p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301

Los Angeles 011 000 420_8 11 0 Atlanta 030 000 000_3 6 0

a-singled for Kolarek in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-lined out for C.Martin in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Beaty (16), Bellinger (25), Seager (31), Inciarte (11). HR_Bellinger (41), off Soroka; Muncy (30), off Newcomb; Turner (22), off Newcomb; Smith (10), off Blevins. RBIs_Bellinger (94), Pederson (53), Muncy 3 (84), Turner (57), Smith 2 (28), Joyce 2 (15), Acuña Jr. (85). SB_Acuña Jr. (29).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Turner); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Ortega). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 5.

GIDP_Beaty, Turner, Ríos, Freeman.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Soroka, Hechavarría, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 9 87 4.18 Kolarek, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Urías, S, 4-5 3 1 0 0 1 1 43 2.53

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 6 2-3 7 3 3 3 4 95 2.41 Newcomb, L, 5-3, BS, 1-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 16 3.54 Blevins 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 3.91 C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Newcomb 1-1. WP_Maeda, Soroka.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:06. A_41,413 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.