Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

August 16, 2019 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 11 8 4 8
Pederson rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .239
b-Garlick ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .244
Urías p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Muncy 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .258
Turner 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Bellinger cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .319
Seager ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .267
Ríos 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .323
Smith c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .329
Beaty lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pollock ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Negrón cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 5 10
Acuña Jr. lf-cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .297
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .297
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265
McCann c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268
Inciarte cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Joyce rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .254
Soroka p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Los Angeles 011 000 420_8 11 0
Atlanta 030 000 000_3 6 0

a-singled for Kolarek in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-lined out for C.Martin in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Beaty (16), Bellinger (25), Seager (31), Inciarte (11). HR_Bellinger (41), off Soroka; Muncy (30), off Newcomb; Turner (22), off Newcomb; Smith (10), off Blevins. RBIs_Bellinger (94), Pederson (53), Muncy 3 (84), Turner (57), Smith 2 (28), Joyce 2 (15), Acuña Jr. (85). SB_Acuña Jr. (29).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Turner); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Ortega). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 5.

GIDP_Beaty, Turner, Ríos, Freeman.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Soroka, Hechavarría, Freeman).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 9 87 4.18
Kolarek, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Urías, S, 4-5 3 1 0 0 1 1 43 2.53
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 6 2-3 7 3 3 3 4 95 2.41
Newcomb, L, 5-3, BS, 1-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 16 3.54
Blevins 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 3.91
C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Newcomb 1-1. WP_Maeda, Soroka.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:06. A_41,413 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US