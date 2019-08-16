L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|4
|8
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Garlick ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Urías p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Muncy 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Bellinger cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Ríos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.329
|Beaty lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pollock ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Negrón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Inciarte cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hechavarría ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Soroka p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|420_8
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|030
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
a-singled for Kolarek in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-lined out for C.Martin in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Beaty (16), Bellinger (25), Seager (31), Inciarte (11). HR_Bellinger (41), off Soroka; Muncy (30), off Newcomb; Turner (22), off Newcomb; Smith (10), off Blevins. RBIs_Bellinger (94), Pederson (53), Muncy 3 (84), Turner (57), Smith 2 (28), Joyce 2 (15), Acuña Jr. (85). SB_Acuña Jr. (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Turner); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Ortega). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 5.
GIDP_Beaty, Turner, Ríos, Freeman.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Soroka, Hechavarría, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|9
|87
|4.18
|Kolarek, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Urías, S, 4-5
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|2.53
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|95
|2.41
|Newcomb, L, 5-3, BS, 1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|16
|3.54
|Blevins
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.91
|C.Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|9.53
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Newcomb 1-1. WP_Maeda, Soroka.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:06. A_41,413 (41,149).
