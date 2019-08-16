Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

August 16, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 11 8 Totals 32 3 6 3
Pederson rf 3 0 2 1 Acuña Jr. lf-cf 5 0 1 1
Garlick ph 0 1 0 0 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0
Urías p 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 5 1 1 3 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0
Turner 3b 5 1 2 1 McCann c 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf-rf 4 1 2 1 Inciarte cf 1 1 1 0
Seager ss 3 1 1 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0
Ríos 1b 3 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0
Smith c 3 1 1 2 Joyce rf 4 0 1 2
Beaty lf 4 1 1 0 Soroka p 3 0 0 0
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Pollock ph 1 1 1 0 C.Martin p 0 0 0 0
Negrón cf 1 0 0 0 Culberson ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 011 000 420 8
Atlanta 030 000 000 3

DP_Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Beaty (16), Bellinger (25), Seager (31), Inciarte (11). HR_Bellinger (41), Muncy (30), Turner (22), Smith (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 9
Kolarek W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Urías S,4-5 3 1 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Soroka 6 2-3 7 3 3 3 4
Newcomb L,5-3 BS,1-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Blevins 1 2 2 2 0 1
C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Maeda, Soroka.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

Advertisement

T_3:06. A_41,413 (41,149).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US