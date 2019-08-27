Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers, NBA investigating threat claim against Cousins

August 27, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.

TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.

The Lakers issued a statement saying they “take this claim seriously.” The team and the NBA both say they’re gathering information and looking into the allegations.

Cousins got married last weekend in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month. He could miss the entire season with his new team after knee surgery.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus