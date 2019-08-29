Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Laporte rewarded for Man City displays with France call-up

August 29, 2019 9:00 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Aymeric Laporte, a key member of Manchester City’s Premier League title-winning team, might finally get to play his first game for France next month.

The center back was included in a 23-man squad named by the world champions on Thursday for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.

Laporte was signed by City for 65 million euros ($80 million) from Spanish club Athletic Bilbao in January 2018, making him at the time the second most expensive defender in soccer history. He is the first-choice center back at City.

But, at 25, he still hasn’t played a game for France’s senior team, only receiving one call-up to the squad in 2017. He has played for France’s youth teams.

There was also a first call-up for Lille forward Jonathan Ikoné.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

