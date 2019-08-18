Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leah Pritchett wins at Brainerd to end 26-event drought

August 18, 2019 8:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Leah Pritchett ended a 26-event winless streak Sunday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Pritchett beat Mike Salinas in the final with a 4.066-second run at 235.72 mph for her eighth-career Top Fuel title.

“I was great to see the win light, especially for Don Schumacher Racing,” Pritchett said.

Ron Capps gave Don Schumacher Racing the Funny Car victory, topping beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 3.946 to 3.947 in a Dodge Charger. Capps has three wins this year and 63 overall.

Advertisement

Minnesota driver Jason Line won in Pro Stock. He beat Erica Enders with a 6.597 to 6.604 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus