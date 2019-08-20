Liberty-Fever, Box

NEW YORK (82)

Charles 10-25 3-3 23, Gray 0-5 2-2 2, Hartley 4-10 6-6 16, Nurse 6-8 4-5 20, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 1-1 0-0 2, Johannes 2-7 2-2 7, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-1 0-0 0, Zahui B 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 28-70 17-18 82.

INDIANA (76)

Achonwa 4-14 2-2 11, Dupree 4-9 0-0 8, Laney 1-2 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 2-10 2-2 7, Wheeler 2-11 3-3 7, Burke 5-9 0-0 11, K.Mitchell 2-6 0-0 6, McCowan 7-13 10-14 24. Totals 27-74 17-21 76.

New York 28 15 18 21—82 Indiana 13 24 22 17—76

3-Point Goals_New York 9-21 (Nurse 4-5, Hartley 2-5, Wright 1-2, Johannes 1-4, Zahui B 1-4, Charles 0-1), Indiana 5-15 (K.Mitchell 2-4, Burke 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-2, Achonwa 1-3, Wheeler 0-4). Fouled Out_T.Mitchell, Zahui B, Gray. Rebounds_New York 40 (Charles 14), Indiana 38 (McCowan 8). Assists_New York 20 (Hartley, Boyd 4), Indiana 20 (Dupree, Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_New York 20, Indiana 18. Technicals_Boyd, Indiana coach Fever (Defensive three second). A_5,340 (20,000).

