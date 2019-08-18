Liberty-Mercury, Box

Listen Live Sports

August 18, 2019 8:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (72)

Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Charles 9-17 5-5 23, Hartley 4-10 0-0 9, Nurse 4-12 0-0 9, Wright 6-9 5-5 18, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 3-10 3-3 9, Johannes 0-6 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-2 0-0 2, Xu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 13-13 72.

PHOENIX (78)

B.Turner 2-6 5-6 9, Bonner 9-21 8-9 30, January 1-5 1-1 3, Mitchell 5-11 6-6 19, Y.Turner 5-8 1-2 13, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Little 0-7 4-4 4, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 25-28 78.

New York 19 10 25 18—72
Phoenix 22 13 15 28—78

3-Point Goals_New York 3-15 (Hartley 1-1, Wright 1-2, Nurse 1-6, Gray 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Johannes 0-2, Allen 0-2), Phoenix 9-24 (Bonner 4-10, Mitchell 3-8, Y.Turner 2-2, Little 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Taylor 0-1, January 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Charles 13), Phoenix 32 (Bonner 10). Assists_New York 24 (Johannes, Wright 5), Phoenix 8 (January 3). Total Fouls_New York 28, Phoenix 16. A_9,145 (18,422).

