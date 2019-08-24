Listen Live Sports

Linette beats Giorgi to win 1st WTA title at Bronx Open

August 24, 2019 6:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Magda Linette won her first WTA title Saturday, outlasting Camila Giorgi 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Bronx Open.

The 80th-ranked Poland native had to win three qualifying matches just to reach the main draw of the first-year tournament. She then beat three top-10 seeds to reach the second WTA final of her career.

She rallied from a 2-0 hole in the final set and won the final four games, breaking Giorgi’s serve to win the match.

Giorgi lost in the final for the second time in a month, having previously done so in Washington. She had a big finish in the semifinals, fighting off three match points in a third-set tiebreaker to oust top-seeded Wang Qiang, but faltered at the end Saturday and remained with two career titles.

Both players will stay in New York to play in the U.S. Open that begins Monday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

