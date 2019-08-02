Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions activate Slay from NFI list

August 2, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Darius Slay was activated from the active/non-football injury list prior to the Detroit Lions’ practice Friday night at Ford Field.

Slay had been on the NFI list since the start of camp, but the cornerback was on the field in uniform Friday.

Slay, who was hoping for a new contract, did not attend minicamp this offseason, but he reported for training camp with the rest of the team last month and said his contract wishes wouldn’t hurt his play. Slay is in the third year of his $50 million, four-year deal.

Detroit drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013. He earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office