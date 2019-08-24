Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lions’ Patricia: Injuries to Davis, Ragnow not season-ending

August 24, 2019 5:13 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Lions coach Matt Patricia says injuries to linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow are not season-ending.

Patricia did not elaborate much more on the severity of the injuries to two of Detroit’s starters. Davis went down with an injured right leg, and Ragnow had to be helped off the field during the Lions’ 24-20 loss to Buffalo on Friday night. Speaking on a conference call Saturday, Patricia said he didn’t think injured reserve was necessary, but he did not put a timetable on their returns.

Patricia did say that Davis and Ragnow will not play in Detroit’s preseason finale at Cleveland on Thursday night.

Davis and Ragnow were first-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018. Each started 16 games last season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

