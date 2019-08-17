Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions-Texans Stats

August 17, 2019 11:43 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Detroit 0 9 6 7—23
Houston 10 7 3 10—30
First Quarter

Hou_Hopkins 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:27.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 5:32.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 49, 10:58.

Det_Harris 19 fumble return (Prater kick), 7:30.

Advertisement

Hou_V.Smith 31 pass from Webb (Fairbairn kick), :40.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 27, 9:55.

Det_Zenner 5 pass from Fales (run failed), 6:52.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Howell 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:37.

Det_Thompson 1 run (Santoso kick), 6:31.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 39, :53.

A_71,283.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

___

Det Hou
First downs 18 22
Total Net Yards 388 410
Rushes-yards 22-90 38-168
Passing 298 242
Punt Returns 3-8 3-15
Kickoff Returns 4-56 2-62
Interceptions Ret. 1-9 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 20-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-7
Punts 6-43.0 5-39.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-97 9-107
Time of Possession 25:06 34:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Thompson 5-25, Zenner 3-17, K.Johnson 3-16, Fales 2-11, null 4-11, Anderson 2-6, J.Johnson 3-4. Houston, Howell 15-84, Crockett 8-32, Ferguson 4-15, Higdon 7-13, Webb 2-12, Watson 1-7, T.Jones 1-5.

PASSING_Detroit, J.Johnson 9-18-1-85, Fales 12-19-0-226. Houston, Watson 5-7-0-60, Webb 14-25-1-186, Ta’amu 1-1-0-3.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Powell 3-53, Fulgham 3-52, A.Jones 2-60, Kennedy 2-23, Duhart 1-28, Hockenson 1-22, Nauta 1-17, Stockton 1-13, null 1-9, Lacy 1-8, Alexander 1-7, Thompson 1-6, Zenner 1-5, Bawden 1-4, James 1-4. Houston, Carter 3-40, Mitchell 3-36, J.Adams 2-33, Ferguson 2-19, Hopkins 2-17, J.Thomas 2-17, Dixon 2-6, V.Smith 1-31, Hansen 1-21, Tyr.Johnson 1-16, Fells 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US