Lions-Texans Stats

Detroit 0 9 6 7—23 Houston 10 7 3 10—30 First Quarter

Hou_Hopkins 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:27.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 5:32.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 49, 10:58.

Det_Harris 19 fumble return (Prater kick), 7:30.

Hou_V.Smith 31 pass from Webb (Fairbairn kick), :40.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 27, 9:55.

Det_Zenner 5 pass from Fales (run failed), 6:52.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Howell 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:37.

Det_Thompson 1 run (Santoso kick), 6:31.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 39, :53.

A_71,283.

___

Det Hou First downs 18 22 Total Net Yards 388 410 Rushes-yards 22-90 38-168 Passing 298 242 Punt Returns 3-8 3-15 Kickoff Returns 4-56 2-62 Interceptions Ret. 1-9 1-7 Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 20-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-7 Punts 6-43.0 5-39.6 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 8-97 9-107 Time of Possession 25:06 34:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Thompson 5-25, Zenner 3-17, K.Johnson 3-16, Fales 2-11, null 4-11, Anderson 2-6, J.Johnson 3-4. Houston, Howell 15-84, Crockett 8-32, Ferguson 4-15, Higdon 7-13, Webb 2-12, Watson 1-7, T.Jones 1-5.

PASSING_Detroit, J.Johnson 9-18-1-85, Fales 12-19-0-226. Houston, Watson 5-7-0-60, Webb 14-25-1-186, Ta’amu 1-1-0-3.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Powell 3-53, Fulgham 3-52, A.Jones 2-60, Kennedy 2-23, Duhart 1-28, Hockenson 1-22, Nauta 1-17, Stockton 1-13, null 1-9, Lacy 1-8, Alexander 1-7, Thompson 1-6, Zenner 1-5, Bawden 1-4, James 1-4. Houston, Carter 3-40, Mitchell 3-36, J.Adams 2-33, Ferguson 2-19, Hopkins 2-17, J.Thomas 2-17, Dixon 2-6, V.Smith 1-31, Hansen 1-21, Tyr.Johnson 1-16, Fells 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

