Little League World Series Glance

|All Times EDT
|At South Williamsport, Pa.
|UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe
|Double Elimination
|Thursday, Aug. 15
Willemstad (Curacao) 11, Sydney (Australia) 0, 4 innings
South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3
Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1
Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings
Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2
Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0
Game 8: Salem (Ore.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 7 p.m.
Game 9: Sydney (Australia) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 1 p.m.
Game 10: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Bowling Green (Ky.), 3 p.m.
Game 11: Bologna (Italy) vs. Coquitlam (British Columbia), 6 p.m.
Game 12: River Ridge (La.) vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Game 13: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea), 9 a.m.
Game 14: South Riding (Va.) vs. Coon Rapids (Minn.), 11 a.m.
Game 15: Chofu City (Japan) vs. Guadalupe (Mexico), 1 p.m.
Game 16: Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
Game A: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 17: Game 9 winner vs. Game 15 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 18: Game 10 winner vs. Game 16 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 19: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 20: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 8 p.m.
Game B: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 12:30 p.m.
Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 24
|Third Place
Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 3 p.m.
