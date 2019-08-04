Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Live horse racing returning to Virginia after 5-year absence

August 4, 2019 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — Live horse racing is returning to Virginia after a 5-year absence.

Colonial Downs, which has been dormant since 2014, is launching a 15-day race meeting beginning on Thursday.

The live racing follows an infusion of revenue from historical horse racing machines, which function like slot machines but technically base their payouts on the results of old horse races.

The Colonial Downs Group, which owns the racetrack, also operates the machines at three locations throughout the state under the name Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. In June, gamblers wagered more than $88 million at the machines. Wagering at the Colonial Downs site alone grew 10 percent from May to June.

Advertisement

Admission to the New Kent County racetrack, about halfway between Richmond and Williamsburg, will be free throughout the meet.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax