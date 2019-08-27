Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Longtime NABC exec Jim Haney plans to step down next year

August 27, 2019 4:13 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Haney, the longtime executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, said Tuesday he plans to retire next year after five decades of involvement in the game.

Haney took over the organization in 1992, and oversaw the development of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City. He also helped to form a partnership with the American Cancer Society to launch the Coaches vs. Cancer program.

In recent years, Haney has worked with NCAA leadership in shaping its policies on the NBA draft, the NCAA Tournament selection process, and rules and other reform efforts.

Haney played basketball at Penn before joining athletic administration. He was the head coach of Oregon and the commissioner of the Big West and Missouri Valley conferences before joining the NABC.

