Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lopez leads Astana to opening win in Spanish Vuelta

August 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TORREVIEJA, Spain (AP) — Colombia rider Miguel Angel Lopez led Astana to a team time-trial victory as the Spanish Vuelta got underway on Saturday.

Astana finished with a time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds over a 13.4 kilometer (8.33 mile) flat, urban circuit on the streets of Torrevieja in southeastern Spain. It ended two seconds in front of Deceuninck-Quick Step, and five ahead of Team Sunweb.

Primoz Roglic, a Slovenian who transitioned from ski jumping to cycling in 2012 and was one of the pre-race favorites, was involved in a crash with other riders from his Jumbo-Visma team.

The year’s Vuelta is without many top names, including defending champion Simon Yates, Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz.

Advertisement

Geraint Thomas, Julian Alaphilippe, Tom Dumoulin, Vincenzo Nibali, Mikel Landa and two-time former Vuelta champion Chris Froome are also absent.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

In Sunday’s second stage, riders will face a hilly route of nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Benidorm to Calpe on the southeastern coast of Spain.

The 21-day race is expected to be decided in the northern mountains. It will hit the Pyrenees in the enclave country of Andorra on Stage 9, when riders will face five mountain climbs in 94 kilometers (58 miles).

Stages 13, 15 and 16 are also hard mountain hikes that will whittle down the title hopefuls before a final week in the rugged hills of central Spain.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow