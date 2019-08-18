Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

August 18, 2019 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela 24, 64th minute, 2, Los Angeles FC, Diomande 8(Nguyen), 82nd.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Baird, Real Salt Lake, 6th; Zimmerman, Los Angeles FC, 17th; Luiz, Real Salt Lake, 56th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 62nd.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Kyle Longville, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_18,213 (20,008)

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Nedum Onuoha, Brooks Lennon(Sebastian Saucedo, 79th), Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman(Sam Johnson, 69th), Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach(Joao Plata, 76th), Corey Baird, Albert Rusnak.

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller, Steven Beitashour(Tristan Blackmon, 51st), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman, Jordan Harvey, Mark Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi(Lee Nguyen, 68th), Adama Diomande(Danilo Silva, 85th).

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US