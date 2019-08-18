Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Real Salt Lake 0 0 — 0 Los Angeles FC 0 2 — 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela 24, 64th minute, 2, Los Angeles FC, Diomande 8(Nguyen), 82nd.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Baird, Real Salt Lake, 6th; Zimmerman, Los Angeles FC, 17th; Luiz, Real Salt Lake, 56th.

Red Cards_Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 62nd.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Kyle Longville, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_18,213 (20,008)

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Nedum Onuoha, Brooks Lennon(Sebastian Saucedo, 79th), Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman(Sam Johnson, 69th), Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach(Joao Plata, 76th), Corey Baird, Albert Rusnak.

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller, Steven Beitashour(Tristan Blackmon, 51st), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman, Jordan Harvey, Mark Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi(Lee Nguyen, 68th), Adama Diomande(Danilo Silva, 85th).

