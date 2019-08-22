Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 0

|Los Angeles FC
|3
|1
|—
|4
|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Rossi 14, 6th minute, 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela 25, 17th, 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela 26(Rossi), 41st.
Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Perez 1(Kaye), 81st.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller; San Jose, Daniel Vega.
Yellow Cards_Jungwirth, San Jose, 19th; Godoy, San Jose, 35th; Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 65th; Blackmon, Los Angeles FC, 74th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Jeremy Hanson, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
___
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller, Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Eddie Segura, Jordan Harvey(Mohammed El Munir, 61st), Lee Nguyen, Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing(Mark Anthony Kaye, 73rd), Diego Rossi(Adama Diomande, 63rd), Carlos Vela, Josh Perez.
San Jose_Daniel Vega, Marcos Lopez(Carlos Fierro, 64th), Florian Jungwirth, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima(Shea Salinas, 64th), Cristian Espinoza, Anibal Godoy, Jackson Yueill, Vako Qazaishvili, Danny Hoesen, Andres Rios(Chris Wondolowski, 70th).
