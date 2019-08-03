Los Angeles FC-Revolution, Sums

Los Angeles FC 1 1—2 New England 0 0—0

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 13 (Harvey), 8th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles FC, Blessing, 3 (Harvey), 72nd.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Phillip Ejimadu; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Segura, 66th. New England, Zahibo, 74th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow; Jeremy Kieso; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_25,515.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey, Mark Anthony Kaye (Adrien Perez, 90th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman; Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Lee Nguyen, 79th), Diego Rossi (Josh Perez, 85th), Carlos Vela.

New England_Matt Turner; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Zahibo, 68th); Juan Agudelo (Juan Caicedo, 79th), Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez, 73rd).

