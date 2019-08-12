LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 17-20 — Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Eun-hee Ji)

Feb. 7-10 — ISPS Handa Vic Open (Celine Boutier)

Feb. 14-17 — ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (Nelly Korda)

Feb. 21-24 — Honda LPGA Thailand (Amy Yang)

Feb. 28-March 3 — HSBC Women’s World Championship (Sung Hyun Park)

March 21-24 — Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Jin Young Ko)

March 28-31 — Kia Classic (Nasa Hataoka)

April 4-7 — ANA Inspiration (Jin Young Ko)

April 17-20 — Lotte Championship (Brooke M. Henderson)

April 25-28 — Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Minjee Lee)

May 2-5 — LPGA Mediheal Championship (Sei Young Kim)

May 23-26 — Pure Silk Championship (Bronte Law)

May 30-June 2 — U.S. Women’s Open (Jeongeun Lee6)

June 7-9 — ShopRite LPGA Classic (Lexi Thompson)

June 13-16 — Meijer LPGA Classic (Brooke M. Henderson)

June 20-23 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Hannah Green)

June 27-30 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Sung Hyun Park)

July 4-7 — Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic (Shanshan Feng)

July 11-14 — Marathon Classic (Sei Young Kim)

July 17-20 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Cydney Clanton-Jasmine Suwannapura)

July 25-28 — The Evian Championship (Jin Young Ko)

Aug. 1-4 — AIG Women’s British Open (Hinako Shibuno)

Aug. 8-11 — Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (Mi Jung Hur)

Aug. 22-25 — CP Women’s Open, Magna GC, Aurora, Ontario

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 — Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia-Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 13-15 — Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel (PGA Centenary Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

Sept. 26-29 — Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing, Indianapolis

Oct. 3-6 — Volunteers of America Classic, Old America GC, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 17-20 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai

Oct. 24-27 — BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, TBA

Nov. 8-10 — TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan

Nov. 21-24 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

