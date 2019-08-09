Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lukaku: Conte key to choosing Inter

August 9, 2019 8:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku says Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte was a key factor in his decision to join the Serie A club.

Lukaku completed a move from Manchester United on Thursday for a reported 65 million euros ($73 million) plus up to 13 million euros ($15 million) in bonuses.

Conte also joined Inter in the offseason and in his first interview as a Nerazzurri player on Friday, Lukaku was asked how much of an influence the former Chelsea coach’s presence had in him choosing the club.

Lukaku says: “A lot. For me … he’s the best manager in the world. He’s somebody that can make players better all the time. You can see his record.”

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Lukaku has been given Mauro Icardi’s No. 9 jersey — another sign that the former Inter captain is on his way out of the club.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad midway through last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot