Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lyles, Brewers lose bid for combo no-hitter in 7th vs Dbacks

August 23, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have lost their bid for a combined no-hitter against Arizona on a two-out single in the seventh inning.

Christian Walker blooped the Diamondbacks’ first hit to center field at Miller Park off reliever Devin Williams on Friday night.

Milwaukee starter Jordan Lyles was pulled after six hitless innings. He threw 99 pitches.

Williams took over to begin the seventh.

Advertisement

The last Milwaukee no-hitter was pitched by Juan Nieves against Baltimore in 1987.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow