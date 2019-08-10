Lynx end Sun’s winning streak at 8 games with 89-57 victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Connecticut Sun 89-57 on Friday night.

The Sun had won eight games in a row, their longest streak since 2006.

Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot had 14 points each, Odyssey Sims scored 12 points and Damiris Dantas 11 for the Lynx (12-11). Napheesa Collier added 10 points and eight rebounds and tied her career high with four steals.

Bria Holmes led Connecticut (16-7) with 10 points.

SKY 87, ACES 84

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, including two free throws with 11.1 seconds left, and 13 assists to help Chicago beat Las Vegas.

Vandersloot moved into sixth on the WNBA’s career assists list with 1,588, moving past Cappie Pondexter (1,578).

Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields each scored 16 points for Chicago. The Sky (14-9) have won three in a row and seven of eight.

Liz Cambage had a season-high 28 points and added 11 rebounds for the Aces (15-9).

