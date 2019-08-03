Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lynx-Fever, Box

August 3, 2019 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (75)

Collier 6-11 2-2 14, Dantas 2-5 0-0 4, Fowles 7-10 3-4 17, Robinson 4-9 3-3 11, Sims 2-9 3-3 7, Alleyne 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Fagbenle 7-9 0-0 14, Talbot 2-6 0-1 5. Totals 31-63 11-13 75.

INDIANA (86)

Dupree 2-5 0-0 4, Laney 1-2 0-0 2, McCowan 2-7 4-4 8, T.Mitchell 7-15 2-2 17, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0, Achonwa 5-10 1-1 11, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 4-6 2-2 12, K.Mitchell 7-16 2-2 20, Mavunga 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 34-71 11-11 86.

Minnesota 23 25 11 16—75
Indiana 19 19 29 19—86

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 2-11 (Brown 1-2, Talbot 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Collier 0-1, Sims 0-2, Dantas 0-2), Indiana 7-23 (K.Mitchell 4-10, Johnson 2-4, T.Mitchell 1-5, Laney 0-1, Burke 0-1, Wheeler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 24 (Collier 7), Indiana 28 (McCowan 8). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Talbot, Sims 5), Indiana 22 (K.Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Indiana 17. A_7,884 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office