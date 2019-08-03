Lynx-Fever, Box

MINNESOTA (75)

Collier 6-11 2-2 14, Dantas 2-5 0-0 4, Fowles 7-10 3-4 17, Robinson 4-9 3-3 11, Sims 2-9 3-3 7, Alleyne 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Fagbenle 7-9 0-0 14, Talbot 2-6 0-1 5. Totals 31-63 11-13 75.

INDIANA (86)

Dupree 2-5 0-0 4, Laney 1-2 0-0 2, McCowan 2-7 4-4 8, T.Mitchell 7-15 2-2 17, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0, Achonwa 5-10 1-1 11, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 4-6 2-2 12, K.Mitchell 7-16 2-2 20, Mavunga 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 34-71 11-11 86.

Minnesota 23 25 11 16—75 Indiana 19 19 29 19—86

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 2-11 (Brown 1-2, Talbot 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Collier 0-1, Sims 0-2, Dantas 0-2), Indiana 7-23 (K.Mitchell 4-10, Johnson 2-4, T.Mitchell 1-5, Laney 0-1, Burke 0-1, Wheeler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 24 (Collier 7), Indiana 28 (McCowan 8). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Talbot, Sims 5), Indiana 22 (K.Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Indiana 17. A_7,884 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.