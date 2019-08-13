Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lynx-Liberty, Box

August 13, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (89)

Augustus 1-7 0-0 2, Collier 7-12 0-2 14, Dantas 1-4 0-0 2, Fowles 2-5 3-4 7, Sims 7-10 2-4 17, Alleyne 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 3-6 1-3 8, Fagbenle 2-3 3-5 7, Robinson 5-7 4-4 14, Talbot 4-9 4-4 16. Totals 33-64 17-26 89.

NEW YORK (73)

Charles 2-9 2-4 7, Gray 2-2 1-2 5, Hartley 4-12 2-4 10, Nurse 5-15 0-1 11, Wright 0-0 2-2 2, Allen 11-15 0-0 28, Boyd 2-6 0-0 4, Johannes 1-5 0-0 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-1 0-0 2, Xu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 7-13 73.

Minnesota 20 22 24 23—89
New York 14 26 15 18—73

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-21 (Talbot 4-8, Sims 1-2, Brown 1-4, Collier 0-2, Augustus 0-2, Dantas 0-3), New York 8-18 (Allen 6-7, Charles 1-2, Nurse 1-3, Johannes 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Hartley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 31 (Fowles 8), New York 35 (Boyd 9). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Sims 6), New York 19 (Boyd 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, New York 23. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second). A_1,570 (5,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act