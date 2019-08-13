Lynx-Liberty, Box

MINNESOTA (89)

Augustus 1-7 0-0 2, Collier 7-12 0-2 14, Dantas 1-4 0-0 2, Fowles 2-5 3-4 7, Sims 7-10 2-4 17, Alleyne 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 3-6 1-3 8, Fagbenle 2-3 3-5 7, Robinson 5-7 4-4 14, Talbot 4-9 4-4 16. Totals 33-64 17-26 89.

NEW YORK (73)

Charles 2-9 2-4 7, Gray 2-2 1-2 5, Hartley 4-12 2-4 10, Nurse 5-15 0-1 11, Wright 0-0 2-2 2, Allen 11-15 0-0 28, Boyd 2-6 0-0 4, Johannes 1-5 0-0 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-1 0-0 2, Xu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 7-13 73.

Minnesota 20 22 24 23—89 New York 14 26 15 18—73

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-21 (Talbot 4-8, Sims 1-2, Brown 1-4, Collier 0-2, Augustus 0-2, Dantas 0-3), New York 8-18 (Allen 6-7, Charles 1-2, Nurse 1-3, Johannes 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Hartley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 31 (Fowles 8), New York 35 (Boyd 9). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Sims 6), New York 19 (Boyd 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, New York 23. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second). A_1,570 (5,000).

