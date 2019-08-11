Lynx-Mystics, Box

MINNESOTA (78)

Augustus 3-9 0-0 7, Collier 4-10 2-2 11, Fowles 1-4 1-2 3, Sims 9-17 0-0 20, Talbot 2-6 4-4 8, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Fagbenle 5-8 2-3 12, Robinson 4-4 1-2 9. Totals 31-65 10-13 78.

WASHINGTON (101)

Atkins 2-6 1-1 6, Cloud 1-4 2-4 4, Delle Donne 8-14 7-7 23, Powers 6-10 6-6 20, Sanders 0-2 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 5-7 2-2 13, Meesseman 9-13 6-6 25, Mestdagh 0-0 2-2 2, Walker-Kimbrough 3-6 1-1 8. Totals 34-62 27-29 101.

Minnesota 19 22 19 18— 78 Washington 27 24 21 29—101

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-17 (Brown 2-3, Sims 2-5, Augustus 1-3, Collier 1-3, Talbot 0-3), Washington 6-16 (Powers 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1, Atkins 1-2, Meesseman 1-3, Cloud 0-2, Delle Donne 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 22 (Collier 6), Washington 32 (Delle Donne 10). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Sims 8), Washington 16 (Cloud 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Washington 18. Technicals_Sims, Washington team. A_4,200 (4,200).

