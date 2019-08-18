Listen Live Sports

Lynx-Storm, Box

August 18, 2019 9:05 pm
 
MINNESOTA (74)

Augustus 1-5 0-0 2, Collier 7-14 1-1 16, Dantas 0-1 0-0 0, Fowles 5-9 1-1 11, Sims 11-14 6-7 30, Fagbenle 2-3 0-0 4, Robinson 3-10 0-0 7, Talbot 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 31-61 8-9 74.

SEATTLE (82)

Canada 6-10 2-2 14, Clark 5-8 0-0 10, Howard 5-8 2-2 13, Loyd 5-11 2-3 13, Russell 3-8 4-4 10, Langhorne 2-3 0-0 6, Mosqueda-Lewis 4-6 0-0 11, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0, Zellous 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 31-60 12-13 82.

Minnesota 14 25 24 11—74
Seattle 21 27 19 15—82

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-6 (Sims 2-2, Collier 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Talbot 0-1, Augustus 0-1), Seattle 8-20 (Mosqueda-Lewis 3-4, Langhorne 2-3, Zellous 1-2, Howard 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Whitcomb 0-2, Clark 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 22 (Collier 5), Seattle 28 (Howard, Russell 6). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Robinson 9), Seattle 21 (Canada 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Seattle 18. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second). A_9,000 (10,000).

