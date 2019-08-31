Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lyon misses chance to go top of French league after 1-1 draw

August 31, 2019 5:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Lyon missed the chance to go top of the French league on goal difference after drawing 1-1 at home to Bordeaux on Saturday.

Having started the season emphatically with two wins and nine goals, Lyon has picked up only one point in two games after losing 1-0 at Montpellier on Tuesday.

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay put Lyon ahead in the 32nd minute, confidently beating goalkeeper Benoit Costil for his fourth goal in four games this season.

But Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes was sent off in the 62nd for a second yellow card and former Lyon forward Jimmy Briand equalized five minutes later.

Advertisement

Lyon is in fourth place and Bordeaux is ninth.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Angers took advantage to beat last-place Dijon 2-0 and leapfrog Lyon into third spot with nine points. Also Saturday, midfielder Abdoulaye Toure scored an 85th-minute winner as Nantes beat Montpellier 1-0 to go fifth with seven points, trailing Lyon on goal difference.

In other matches, sixth-place Toulouse won 2-0 at home to lowly Amiens and Nimes beat Brest 3-0.

On Sunday Rennes needs only to draw at home to Nice to overtake Paris Saint-Germain in top spot, and it’s Marseille vs. Saint-Etienne as two storied French teams meet.

PSG won 2-0 at Metz on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury