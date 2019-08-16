Listen Live Sports

Lyon routs Angers 6-0 to continue Sylvinho’s winning start

August 16, 2019 5:16 pm
 
LYON, France (AP) — Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembelé both scored twice as Lyon won again in the French league under new coach Sylvinho by routing Angers 6-0 on Friday.

Houssem Aouar opened the scoring from outside the penalty area in the 11th minute, Dembelé scored in the 37th after cutting inside a defender, and Depay grabbed his first before the break.

The Dutch forward scored his second after beating the offside trap, Dembelé made it 5-0 in the 65th, and Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas came on as a substitute to complete the scoring in the 72nd.

Lyon, which lost several top players in the offseason including World Cup winner Nabil Fekir, Tanguy Ndombele, and Ferland Mendy, has a new coaching setup in Sylvinho and sporting director Juninho.

The side opened its league account with a 3-0 win over Monaco last week.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

