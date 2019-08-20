AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .334; Devers, Boston, .329; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Martinez, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .306; Altuve, Houston, .302; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 115; Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; Semien, Oakland, 90; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; Kepler, Minnesota, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Merrifield, Kansas City, 84.
RBI_Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 167; Merrifield, Kansas City, 159; LeMahieu, New York, 157; Brantley, Houston, 156; Bogaerts, Boston, 151; Polanco, Minnesota, 149; Gurriel, Houston, 143; Martinez, Boston, 143; Betts, Boston, 141; Semien, Oakland, 139.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Brantley, Houston, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Semien, Oakland, 33.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 19; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17.
PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.
ERA_Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.50.
STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 228; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 207; Boyd, Detroit, 201; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Lynn, Texas, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.
