AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .334; Devers, Boston, .329; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Martinez, Boston, .308; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Gurriel, Houston, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Altuve, Houston, .299; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 116; Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; C.Santana, Cleveland, 91; Semien, Oakland, 90; Kepler, Minnesota, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Merrifield, Kansas City, 85.
RBI_Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 168; Merrifield, Kansas City, 160; LeMahieu, New York, 157; Brantley, Houston, 156; Bogaerts, Boston, 151; Polanco, Minnesota, 150; Martinez, Boston, 144; Gurriel, Houston, 143; Betts, Boston, 142; J.Abreu, Chicago, 139; Semien, Oakland, 139.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Brantley, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 36; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Semien, Oakland, 33.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 8; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; D.Gordon, Seattle, 18; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18.
PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.77; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.85; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 3.17; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.57.
STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 239; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 207; Boyd, Detroit, 201; Morton, Tampa Bay, 197; Giolito, Chicago, 194; Lynn, Texas, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 171.
