AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .337; LeMahieu, New York, .330; Devers, Boston, .328; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Martinez, Boston, .312; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .306; Altuve, Houston, .303; Moncada, Chicago, .302; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 118; Devers, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 103; Bregman, Houston, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Semien, Oakland, 93; C.Santana, Cleveland, 91; Kepler, Minnesota, 89; LeMahieu, New York, 88; Villar, Baltimore, 86.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 89; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 171; Merrifield, Kansas City, 163; Brantley, Houston, 161; LeMahieu, New York, 159; Bogaerts, Boston, 154; Polanco, Minnesota, 152; Martinez, Boston, 148; Gurriel, Houston, 147; Betts, Boston, 146; J.Abreu, Chicago, 143; Semien, Oakland, 143.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Semien, Oakland, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; M.Smith, Seattle, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; G.Sánchez, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 26; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; D.Gordon, Seattle, 18; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10.

ERA_G.Cole, Houston, 2.75; Verlander, Houston, 2.77; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.85; Miley, Houston, 3.13; Minor, Texas, 3.17; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.53; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 239; G.Cole, Houston, 238; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 207; Boyd, Detroit, 201; Lynn, Texas, 197; Morton, Tampa Bay, 197; Giolito, Chicago, 194; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 171.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.