The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Baseball Leaders

August 27, 2019 10:08 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .337; LeMahieu, New York, .333; Devers, Boston, .324; Alberto, Baltimore, .316; Martinez, Boston, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .303; Cruz, Minnesota, .299; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 118; Devers, Boston, 108; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 98; C.Santana, Cleveland, 95; Semien, Oakland, 95; LeMahieu, New York, 91; Kepler, Minnesota, 90; Villar, Baltimore, 87.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 93; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Rosario, Minnesota, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 86.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 171; Merrifield, Kansas City, 167; LeMahieu, New York, 165; Brantley, Houston, 163; Bogaerts, Boston, 156; Polanco, Minnesota, 153; Martinez, Boston, 151; Gurriel, Houston, 150; Semien, Oakland, 147; Betts, Boston, 146.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; M.Smith, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; D.Gordon, Seattle, 18; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.69; G.Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Miley, Houston, 3.13; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.23; Minor, Texas, 3.25; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.53; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 243; G.Cole, Houston, 238; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 215; Boyd, Detroit, 208; Giolito, Chicago, 203; Morton, Tampa Bay, 201; Lynn, Texas, 197; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 175.

